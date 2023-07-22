CIA Director Bill Burns becomes newest member of president's Cabinet

U.S. President Joe Biden has made CIA director Bill Burns (pictured, 2022) a Cabinet member in a largely symbolic move. File Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI

July 21 (UPI) -- In a largely symbolic move, U.S. President Joe Biden made CIA Director Bill Burns a Cabinet member on Friday.

"Working in lockstep with Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, Bill has harnessed intelligence to give our country a critical strategic advantage. Under his leadership, the CIA is delivering a clear-eyed, long-term approach to our nation's top national security challenge," Biden said in a statement Friday.

The war in Ukraine has caused Burns to take on a number of roles, including coordinating with his Ukrainian counterparts and meeting with Russian officials to warn them against deploying nuclear weapons.

Biden praised Burns' work "from tackling Russia's brutal aggression against Ukraine, to managing responsible competition with the People's Republic of China, to addressing the opportunities and risks of emerging technology."

"With quiet courage, deep humility, and extensive expertise, Bill has earned the respect of the brave women and men of the CIA. He leads with dignity and represents the very best of America, and I look forwards to continuing to work with him in the years ahead," Biden concluded.

Burns issued a statement in response to Biden's action.

"I am honored to serve in this role, representing the tremendous work of our intelligence officers. It is also an honor to serve alongside our exceptional intelligence community colleagues under the leadership of DNI Avril Haines," Burns said.