1

CIA director on Putin's draft and nuclear threat

In an interview with Norah O'Donnell, CIA Director Bill Burns discusses Russian President Vladimir Putin's nuclear threats as well as Putin's military setbacks in Ukraine. Watch more of the exclusive interview on "CBS Sunday Morning" on Oct. 2.

Recommended Stories

  • CIA director: Putin's military has many problems, "manpower only one of them"

    "It's not as if throwing people like cannon fodder toward the front" will solve Putin's military issues in Ukraine, CIA Director Bill Burns said.

  • What Can Biden Do If Putin Goes Nuclear?

    Bloomberg Opinion Columnist Andreas Kluth takes a look at the options President Joe Biden has if Russian President Vladimir Putin uses nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

  • Satellite images show traffic jams at the border as Russians flee the country following Putin's decision to send more people to fight in Ukraine

    "Lots of uncertainty about the Future," a Finnish Board Guard official said on Monday, as Russians flee Putin's military mobilization announcement.

  • Russia's former president says nuclear threats are not a bluff and that NATO won't step in if Russia nukes Ukraine

    Dmitry Medvedev repeated Russia's nuclear threats to Ukraine, saying it's "not a bluff." One expert told Insider it's because Putin was "in a corner."

  • Ukraine accuses Russia of sabotaging gas pipelines

    Authorities in Europe are investigating leaks in two gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea that caused a sudden drop in pressure on Monday. Ukraine is accusing Russia of sabotaging the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines.

  • Ukraine will not be swayed by Russian nuclear threats -Kyiv

    STORY: Ukraine will not be swayed by any nuclear threats from Moscow or annexation votes held on its territory, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak told Reuters on Tuesday. “We believe the war can only end when we have liberated our territory in the internationally recognized borders of 1991. That’s it, we have no other scenarios. There, Russia is conducting some referendums where 20,000 people – under pressure – in the region of 1.6 million residents took a decision to so-called be a part of Russia. And we're supposed to accept this model or else a nuclear weapon will be used? So that we will give away Zaporizhzhia region together with the city of Zaporizhzhia? This is nonsense and it is unacceptable for us.”Podolyak spoke as Russia concluded voting in four partially-occupied Ukrainian regions that Moscow says paves the way to their formal annexation. In tandem, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin hinted that Moscow could be ready to use tactical nuclear weapons to defend newly annexed territory. Podolyak called on the world's nuclear powers to warn Russia against doing so.“We don’t have technologies to intercept this type of strategic ballistic rockets. That’s why it would be good if not Ukraine thinks about how to prevent the possible attack by the Russian Federation, but also other countries. Even if we're scared, do we really have an alternative option to continue further liberating our territory."

  • Phoenix artist brings awareness to issues affecting undocumented people through her art

    Over 2,000 printed identification cards used by undocumented immigrants are meant to exhibit the plight of this Arizona community.

  • Medvedev raises spectre of Russian nuclear strike on Ukraine

    LONDON (Reuters) -An ally of President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday outlined the scenario of a nuclear strike on Ukraine, saying that the U.S.-led NATO military alliance would be too scared of a 'nuclear apocalypse' to directly enter the conflict in reponse. Dmitry Medvedev, a former president who now serves as deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, said Russia had the right to defend itself with nuclear weapons if it is pushed beyond its limits and that this is "certainly not a bluff". Putin last week ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia.

  • New California abortion laws set up clash with other states

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed more than a dozen new abortion laws Tuesday, including some that deliberately clash with restrictions in other states — a sign of the coming conflicts that must be sorted out as lawmakers rush to set their own rules now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned. Most abortions are now illegal in 13 states, and others — including Texas, Oklahoma and Idaho — allow people to sue anyone who performs or aids in an abortion. Meanwhile, Democratic-led states like California, New York and Connecticut have been writing and passing laws to make it easier to get an abortion, with California promoting its abortion services on a state-funded website designed in part to reach women who live in other states.

  • Riggleman at center of new Jan. 6 controversy

    Former Rep. Denver Riggleman (R-Va.), who previously worked as an adviser to the Jan. 6 select committee, is at the center of a new controversy engulfing the panel after he dropped a bombshell revelation while promoting his forthcoming book. In an interview with CBS’s “60 Minutes” teasing his book, Riggleman said someone at the White…

  • Pakistan newspaper headline doctored to suggest floods caused by 'not reading Koran'

    A screenshot appearing to show a report by Pakistan's oldest English-language newspaper Dawn attributing devastating floods to people "not reading the Koran" is circulating online, prompting Indian social media users to mock their Pakistani neighbours. However, the image was doctored and does not show a genuine article. The screenshot apparently showing an article by Dawn was posted on Facebook on September 1.It features the headline: "Flood in Pakistan is not due to Climate Change, but because

  • Alec Baldwin, others may be charged in October over 'Rust' shooting -DA

    Actor Alec Baldwin is among up to four people who may face charges in October for the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during filming of the Western "Rust" in 2021, a New Mexico prosecutor said. The final police report on the shooting near Santa Fe, New Mexico is expected next month, at which time prosecutors will file criminal charges if warranted, district attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies told the state's finance board. Investigators are focusing on the "many individuals" who handled the pistol Baldwin fired during a rehearsal, killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza, Carmack-Altwies said in a letter to the board.

  • Kanye & Irina Just Reunited A Year After Their Breakup—Here’s What She Said To Him

    They hugged each other after the Burberry show at Milan Fashion Week.

  • Ukrainians in occupied Melitopol fear Russian call-up - exiled mayor

    Ukrainians in the Russian-occupied city of Melitopol fear they will be called up by Moscow following a referendum on joining Russia in which some residents were forced to vote at gunpoint, its exiled mayor said on Monday. Mayor Ivan Fedorov said the last official route out of Melitopol to territory controlled by Ukraine had been closed, and that residents' concerns had risen since voting began in the four-day referendum on Friday. "Our residents are frightened, they are panicking, they don't know what will happen tomorrow, and when people will start being called up (to Russia's army)," he told a news briefing via video link.

  • Explainer-How the Biden administration could restrict independent contracting

    The U.S. Department of Labor is expected to unveil a proposed rule in coming weeks that would make it harder for companies to treat workers as independent contractors, potentially upending the gig economy and other industries that rely heavily on contract labor. The line between when a worker is considered a company's employee, who is entitled to various legal protections, or an independent contractor has shifted over the last decade, as businesses have faced an increasing number of lawsuits by workers who claim they were misclassified. Most federal and state labor laws, such as those requiring a minimum wage and overtime pay, prohibiting discrimination or protecting the right to unionize, only apply to a company's employees.

  • Wilson's return could be spark, but Jets need more solutions

    Zach Wilson is on his way back to leading the New York Jets' huddle. It could be this week, or maybe next week — Robert Saleh wasn't sure yet what the doctors will say. Wilson bruised a bone in his right knee during the preseason opener at Philadelphia on Aug. 12 and needed arthroscopic surgery on a torn meniscus.

  • Pete Carroll falls back on familiar rule of 53 to turn struggling Seahawks around

    Frustrating doesn't quite cut it, here.

  • We warned you about ‘Trussonomics’ turmoil, say Rishi Sunak backers

    Rishi Sunak backers have claimed they warned that “Trussonomics” would cause market turmoil amid the aftermath of Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget.

  • Defence manufacturer Saab to set up new facility in India, make weapons system

    Swedish defence products company Saab will set up a facility to manufacture its Carl-Gustaf M4 weapons system in India, a top executive said on Tuesday, as the company looks to ramp up production. The facility will begin production in 2024, Senior Vice President Gorgen Johansson told reporters at a news conference. Johansson declined to provide detail on the investment that the company is likely to make in the facility.

  • Keeping cool amid Adam Levine's cheating scandal, Maroon 5 announces Las Vegas residency

    Maroon 5 hasn't touched on the cheating allegations surrounding frontman Adam Levine, but announced that it will make Las Vegas its home in 2023.