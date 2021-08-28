CIA base in Kabul blown up by US forces: Report

U.S. forces reportedly destroyed the final CIA outpost in Afghanistan outside Kabul's airport on Thursday, where evacuations are underway until the end of the month.

A controlled detonation was used to blow up Eagle Base, where counterterrorism forces of Afghanistan’s intelligence agencies were trained, resulting in an explosion heard throughout Kabul just hours after a deadly suicide blast outside the airport, U.S. officials told the New York Times.

The CIA declined to comment to the Washington Examiner on the report, which said blowing up the Kabul compound was meant to destroy equipment and documents so they do not come into the possession of the Taliban.

With the U.S. military leaving the country after 20 years of war, the Taliban rapidly swept across Afghanistan and into the capital this month, prompting the United States to send troops to Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul to assist with frantic evacuations of U.S. citizens and Afghan allies.

A suicide blast, for which an Islamic State affiliate claimed responsibility, killed at least 60 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members on Thursday, according to Afghan and U.S. officials.

President Joe Biden vowed to hunt down those responsible for the attack but remains committed to the Aug. 31 U.S. troop withdrawal deadline he set. On Saturday, local time, the U.S. military conducted a drone strike targeting an ISIS-K "planner."

