Man shot by FBI after 'security situation' just outside CIA headquarters
There is a "security situation" at the CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia, the CIA said in a statement to NBC News.
"Our compound remains secured, and our Security Protective Officers working the incident are the only Agency personnel directly involved," a spokesperson said.
On Tuesday, an agency spokesperson told Insider, "CIA Headquarters remains secured, and we refer questions to the FBI."
A man attempted to drive into the CIA's Langley headquarters in McLean, Virginia, and was shot by FBI agents after an armed standoff, according to reports.
According to an NBC News report, the intruder tried to breach a gate that was manned by armed guards and refused to initially leave his vehicle.
A negotiation ensued for hours, and according to an FBI statement, the man emerged from his car carrying a gun and was shot by FBI agents who were manning the checkpoint. No CIA or FBI agents were reported to be injured, and the person was transported to a local hospital.
"The FBI is reviewing an agent-involved shooting that occurred at approximately 6 p.m. on Monday, May 3, 2021," the FBI said in a statement, according to local WTTG reporter Allison Papson. "An individual involved in a security incident outside Central Intelligence Agency Headquarters in McLean, VA, emerged from his vehicle with a weapon and was engaged by law enforcement officers."
The FBI is now reviewing the shooting.
NBC News first reported that an unauthorized person attempted to breach a guarded gate. The network also reported that there was a heavy police presence around the headquarters.
"In coordination with our local law enforcement partners, we are addressing a security situation just outside the secure perimeter of CIA Headquarters by our main gate on Route 123," a CIA spokesperson initially told NBC News. "Our compound remains secured, and our Security Protective Officers working the incident are the only Agency personnel directly involved."
Local news station WJLA reported that there was a temporary flight restriction around the area.
Sonam Sheth contributed reporting.
Read the original article on Business Insider