CIA seizing the opportunity of weakened Putin to recruit Russian spies

CIA Director William Burns - MANDEL NGAN/AFP

The US is seizing the opportunity of a weakened Vladimir Putin to recruit spies inside Russia, the head of the CIA has said.

William Burns, the CIA director, said shame inside Russia at Putin’s regime and its invasion of Ukraine had created a “once in a generation” opening.

Mr Burns made the comments while giving the annual lecture at the Ditchley Park Foundation in Oxfordshire, a global affairs think tank based at the country house that Winston Churchill used as a retreat during the Second World War.

In his speech, he said that the war in Ukraine had been a “strategic failure for Russia” and that Putin had turned Russia into a “junior partner and colony” of China.

“Disaffection with the war will continue to gnaw away at the Russian leadership,” he said of the spying opportunities that had been created.

“We are not going to let it go to waste.”

Europe has cut diplomatic and economic ties with Russia since Putin ordered his full-scale invasion in February last year, forcing the Kremlin to become reliant on Iran for missile and drone supplies, as well as China for gas sales.

In March, Chinese leader Xi Jinping flew to Moscow and promised to back Putin in Ukraine, a move that analysts said showed his determination to challenge the US-led world order.

Mr Burns said that although the immediate danger was from Russia and Putin, the long-term threat to global stability came from China.

“China is the only country with both the intent to reshape the international order and, increasingly, the economic, diplomatic, military and technological power to do so,” he said.

Last week, just before a rebellion by the Wagner mercenary group in Russia, Mr Burns travelled to Kyiv to meet with top Ukrainian officials to reassure them of Joe Biden’s support, despite some criticism over the slow pace of their counteroffensive.

He described the failed Wagner rebellion as a Russian “internal affair,” but also said that criticism of the Russian military by Yevgeny Prigozhin, the mercenary leader, would “play out for some time”.

Commentators have said that the US and British intelligence services have restored their reputations, which had been damaged by failings in the run-up to the Iraq war in 2003, by correctly predicting Putin’s attack.

Still a dangerous man

Mr Burns also said that occasionally declassifying secrets during the war, and leaking them to the media, had wrongfooted Putin.

“This has denied Putin the false narratives that I have watched him so often invent in the past, putting him in the uncomfortable and unaccustomed position of being on the back foot,” he said.

But despite his humiliation in Ukraine and domestic policy failures in Russia, Mr Burns said that Putin was still a dangerous man who “harbours great grievances, ambitions and insecurities”.

“The one thing I have learnt is that it is a mistake to underestimate Putin’s fixation about controlling Ukraine and its choices,” he said.

Mr Burns, a former US ambassador to Russia who has been head of the CIA since March 2021, added that a recruitment campaign had been succesfully deployed on social media.

“We recently used social media, our first video post on Telegram in fact, to let brave Russians know how to contact us safely through the Dark Web,” he said during the lecture.

“We had 2.5 million views in the first week and we are very much open for business.”

Telegram is by far the most popular Russian-language messaging and news app.

It is also considered to be a far freer place for Russians to exchange information than the country’s internet, which the Kremlin tightly controls.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.