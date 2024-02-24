CIAA leaders get big welcome with pep rally
The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association basketball tournament is less than a week away, and officials are arriving to fanfare. Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport and Baltimore City leaders greeted CIAA commissioner Jacqie McWilliams-Parker with a pep rally upon her arrival. There to welcome her was BWI-Marshall CEO Ricky Smith, Bowie State University President Aminta Breaux, Visit Baltimore president and CEO Al Hutchinson and Bowie State's band and cheerleaders.