Ciara celebrates 34th birthday in grand style with husband Russell Wilson originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Ciara turned 34 years old Friday, and she and husband Russell Wilson shared their celebration on social media.

The "Level Up" singer posted photos on Instagram of them cuddling in front of a yacht covered with flowers and balloons, and another pic of her boarding a private jet.

“Exactly where I wanted to be on my B Day!" Ciara commented. "Babe, you’re the best planner! You’re always so thoughtful. Being in your arms is all I need! Truly grateful. #BirthdayLove"

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback posted another photo of them together with the comment, “Since the moment I met you you’ve gifted me with nothing but Love, Joy, Peace, and 2 Beautiful Children."

"No gift is worth as much as the Eternal Gift of Love that you have given me and our family," he continued. "Daddy Loves You. Happy Birthday Baby. I Love You to Heaven and Back.”

The couple celebrated their third wedding anniversary in July. Their daughter, Sienna Princess, is 2. Ciara also has a 5-year old son, Future, from a previous relationship.