Ciara Posted A Twerking Video But Folks Were Distracted By The High AF Gas Prices

Ciara showed off her moves in a new twerking video at a gas station, but the fuel prices in the background were the star of the clip. Joining a group of dancers in the new “J.U.M.P” music video, Ciara twerked on top of a Ford Bronco parked outside of a gas station.

“Its time to pull up and make that thang J.U.M.P,” Ciara captioned the video on Twitter.

Its time to pull up and make that thang J.U.M.P 😎 pic.twitter.com/27Aw9JuDOm — Ciara (@ciara) June 2, 2022

Twitter users, of course, had to double look when they saw gas prices as high as $6.99.

I know that gas don’t say 6.69 pic.twitter.com/bvYyvp99uq — RavensFlock20 (@Bateman_Szn7) June 2, 2022

That gas… pic.twitter.com/9wIqGhTxaZ — When You Gone Boil It? (@_BonaFidePeach) June 2, 2022

OH Ciara got that thang THANGIN’!!! 👀🔥⛽️ But them GAS PRICES though!?😩pic.twitter.com/ghLxu40ZzI — Power 106 (@Power106LA) June 2, 2022

niggas not even focused on Ciara just the gas prices lol — Thinly Capitalized (@awwhalenawl) June 2, 2022

Ladies twerking Gas prices in the vid: pic.twitter.com/gXm7qMtyBo — Sam Dunkin (@Samdunkin15) June 3, 2022

While social media users fired jokes about the video, Russell Wilson praised his wife’s performance. The Denver Broncos quarterback left a series of emojis in the comments section on the video posted to Instagram.

Ciara and Wilson appear to be enjoying life in Denver. The couple, who relocated after the Seattle Seahawks traded Wilson to the Broncos, have been seen at several public events in the city. Wilson recently attended the NHL’s Western Conference Finals to see the Colorado Avalanche face the Edmonton Oilers, the New York Post reports.