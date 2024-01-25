CIB chooses officers, hears Bird Museum and Indiana Theatre updates

Jan. 24—The Vigo County Capital Improvement Board on Wednesday elected its officers for 2024.

Vigo County Commissioner Chris Switzer will serve as president, with Terri Conley as vice president, Emily Crapo as secretary and Terre Haute Mayor Brandon Sakbun as the group's treasurer.

It was the new mayor's first meeting with the CIB.

Updates were provided on the Larry Bird Museum, the Indiana Theatre and the Terre Haute Convention Center's revenues.

Interactive displays are up and running in the Bird Museum, board member Jon Marvel reported, and a soft opening in time for March Madness had been hoped for.

Hours after the meeting, however, Switzer told the Tribune-Star that the Bird Museum would not be opening until May.

A ballroom reception in conjunction with the museum's opening was suggested, as all of those who would attend the opening would not be able to squeeze into the museum simultaneously.

The board voted to approve an insurance policy on Bird Museum artifacts as they're transported to Indianapolis to undergo a restoration process.

Switzer told the board that he recently had a walk-thru of the Indiana Theatre, which businessman Greg Gibson donated to the CIB last year.

"We saw the good and the bad — and there's plenty of bad there that we need to work on," he said, adding that repairing the roof alone would cost between $700,000 and $1 million.

He conceded that refurbishing the theater would come at a substantial cost, but "the community supports it."

On Feb. 15, theater consultants will meet with members of the Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra and other stakeholders to discuss what they expect the theater to offer and achieve.

The old sign atop the Indiana Theatre will be removed and replaced with a new one, with the old sign heading to become a display at the Vigo County History Center.

Convention Center general manager Tennille Wanner reported that November and December were its busiest months to date.

December featured 21 events hosting 3,600 people and took in approximately $164,000 in revenues. The convention center's New Year's Eve party exceeded the previous year's attendance, but it has been considered wise to cap that event at 400 attendees.

The need for more hotels downtown to accommodate events at the convention center as well as other special events that come to Terre Haute was discussed. Drury Inn is currently tearing down the Pear Tree Inn in order to build a larger hotel which will help alleviate the situation, but more are needed.

Seven local hotels have run recently at 90% capacity, when the average hotel's goal is 70% capacity.

The CIB's next meeting will be Feb. 21 at 9 a.m.

