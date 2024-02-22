CIB moves ahead with Bird Mueum, Indiana Theatre projects

Feb. 21—The Capital Improvement Board on Wednesday approved moving forward on two contracts for the Larry Bird Museum and the Indiana Theatre.

Mesh shades are needed in the Bird Museum for the windows near its Wabash Avenue entrance to deflect the intense glare of the sun.

Two companies bid on the project, with bids separated by a mere $620. Budget Blinds was awarded the project with a bid of $30,400. Noblesville-based Window Covering Solutions' bid was slightly lower, but if any adjustments needed to be made, the local firm would be able to perform them more efficiently and with less expense.

Green Sign Company of Greensburg was award the contract for the Indiana Theater's marquee restoration. The current sign will be removed, replaced and given to the Vigo County Historical Museum, where it will be displayed. Green Sign's marquee will cost $150,000.

CIB President Chris Switzer asked the board to approve opening up the Indiana Theatre three or four times over the next three or four months so interested residents could see for themselves its sorry shape.

The rest of the board agreed, so the theater will be opened for two hours in the evening once a month starting in March or April. Times and dates will be publicized.

Switzer said that letting folks see the theater's condition would help fuel the funding ask the CIB will make for extensive renovations. Repairing the roof alone will cost about $1 million.

The Bird Museum's floor graphics device has developed a glitch — in one instance, an interview with Magic Johnson was incomprehensible — so the company responsible for its installation will have to fix it.

An estimated 80% to 90% percent of the interviews have been conducted for the museum's interactive features.

Initially, the target date for the museum's opening was sometime during NCAA's March Madness, but Bird himself would not be available to appear until May. The opening date will be determined in the near future.

Terre Haute Convention Center general manager Tennille Wanner provided an update on the center's business numbers.

January maintained its reputation as a traditionally slow month, with 10 events over 11 days serving 693 attendees and earning the convention center $32,476.

For the Terre Haute Sustainability Commission's workshop on Jan. 24, the convention center used compostable products and no plastic, which the organization appreciated.

In other convention center updates:

* For the rest of 2024, the convention center has 41 definite contracts which will gross $294,997 in revenues and employ 830 hotel rooms.

* Firm commitments number 25 earning $203,188 and filling 290 hotel rooms.

* There are 26 tentative proposals that would generate $121,732 in income and occupy 147 hotel rooms.

