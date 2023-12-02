CIC and various board meetings scheduled

BYESVILLE — The Ohio Mid-Eastern Governments Association will hold itsexecutive board meeting at noon on Sunday, at the Cambridge Country Club, located at 60755 Southgate Road.

ZANESVILLE — The Mid-East Career and Technology Centers Board of Education will meet in regular session at 6:30 p.m. on Monday at the Administrative Center on the Zanesville Campus, 400 Richards Road.

CAMBRIDGE — The Guernsey County Park Board will be meeting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday in the Guernsey County Commissioners Conference Room.

CAMBRIDGE — There will be a meeting of the Cambridge-Guernsey County Community Improvement Corporation at 8 a.m. on Friday in the County Administration Building first-floor conference room, 627 Wheeling Ave.

ZANESVILLE — The Muskingum Valley ESC Governing Board will hold its regular meeting at 7 p.m., Monday, Dec. 11 at the MVESC Zanesville office, 205 N. Seventh Street and is open to the public.

LORE CITY — The December regular board meeting for the East Guernsey Local School District Board of Education has been scheduled for 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 27, in the CCP Lab at Buckeye Trail High School, 65555 Wintergreen Road.

