Cicada-palooza? Two Broods to Emerge for First Time Since 1803

If you thought 2024 was going to be all about politics, clearly you have not heard about the cicadas. For the first time in 221 years, two broods—XIII and XIX, for those keeping track—will appear at the same time. Brood XIII, which emerges from underground every 17 years, will show up in the Midwest, and Brood XIX, which comes out every 13 years, will makes its presence known in the South, according to Business Insider. The impending collision is breeding either dread or excitement. “Leap year, cicadas, AND an election year? Idk if I can do it,” one Instagrammer wrote.

