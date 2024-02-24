When will cicadas return to Arkansas?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two large broods of cicadas are expected are expected to emerge in the central and eastern portions of the United States this year, one 17-year and one 13-year.

Brood XIII (17-year) will affect mostly Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin and other parts of the Midwest, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Brood XIX (13-year) will be affecting most of Arkansas, Missouri, southern Illinois and portions of Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Kentucky, USDA says.

(Courtesy: USDA Forest Service)

Northwest and north central Arkansas were highlighted by the USDA Forest Service’s cicada map in the upcoming 13-year brood.

Parts of eastern Arkansas are highlighted for the 13-year brood, expected to emerge in 2028.

