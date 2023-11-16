Cicero man sentenced to 30 years in federal prison

Nov. 16—INDIANAPOLIS — A Cicero man has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to sexual trafficking with a child.

Jacob Glenn, 26, was sentenced Tuesday on charges of sexual exploitation and sex trafficking of a child.

According to court documents, Glenn used Snapchat to communicate with girls between 13 and 15 years old, falsely claiming to be a teen boy and offering to purchase nicotine or vape pens in exchange for sex.

Glenn was charged in Madison County in 2020 for having sexual relations with a 14-year-old girl.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the alleged victim's father, who lives in Pendleton, reported to the Madison County Sheriff's Department that his 14-year-old daughter was in a relationship with Glenn, whom she met on the Snapchat social media platform.

The Herald Bulletin does not identify alleged victims of sexual crimes.

Glenn reportedly told the girl he was 17 years old and attended Noblesville High School, and the girl reportedly told Glenn she was 16. They later revealed their true ages to each other but continued their relationship.

The girl told an interviewer at Cherish Center that she and Glenn messaged one another for a few days before meeting for the first time.

"He picked her up from her mother's house in Westfield sometime after midnight and they drove around before going to a property that belonged to his uncle," the affidavit said.

Glenn and the victim had sexual intercourse that night in the truck, according to the affidavit.

The girl told the interviewer she returned to the property several times and had sex in a camper that belonged to Glenn's uncle.

Glenn, initially denied having sex with the girl before later admitting to it, according to the affidavit.

Court documents filed by the U.S. Attorney's office in Indianapolis said on two occasions in 2021, Glenn coerced and enticed a girl between 12 and 15 years old to sneak out of her home after midnight to get vapes from him, including on Christmas Eve. Glenn picked the child up and drove her to a nearby truck stop where he told her that he would not accept cash for the vapes. Instead, Glenn stated that they could work out a "deal" where she could pay him with sex.

A law enforcement review of Glenn's Snapchat account found conversations between Glenn and multiple other girls between the ages of 13 and 15. In some of the conversations, Glenn offered nicotine or alcohol in exchange for sex or nude images.

In October 2020, Glenn engaged in sex with a girl who was between 14 and 15 years old. Glenn was out on bond for those charges at the time he allegedly exploited the two children in December 2021 and January 2022.

"These heinous crimes are one of a family's worst nightmares," said Zachary A. Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, in a press release. "The sad truth is that applications like Snapchat not always safe spaces. They are often hunting grounds for predators who seek gratification from their sexual abuse of our children."

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.