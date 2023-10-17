CicLAvia returns to downtown LA and annular solar eclipse dazzles views | Twilight Highlight
Bicyclists enjoyed the 6th Street Bridge during CicLAvia's return to downtown Los Angeles and a "ring of fire" in the night sky dazzles viewers.
Bicyclists enjoyed the 6th Street Bridge during CicLAvia's return to downtown Los Angeles and a "ring of fire" in the night sky dazzles viewers.
Dak Prescott and the Cowboys need to improve after a tough loss in Week 5.
The Chargers and Cowboys got things going on Monday with a pregame brawl.
Troy Aikman knows his memes, especially one about himself.
Justin Herbert got an unlikely first down on Monday night.
Kendrick, 23, has started all six of the Rams' games this season.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
Agnikul, an Indian space tech startup developing small-lift launch vehicles, has raised $26.7 million in fresh investment as it looks to begin commercial launches using its customizable satellite rocket. Companies — from big tech giants to startups — are looking to launch their small satellites (up to 500 kg in weight) to space to improve their existing technologies and bring new experiences, such as precise location tracking and internet connectivity for remote areas. Small satellites have typically been launched as secondary payloads on larger launch vehicles.
“Mamas are so special. We're very blessed to have them,” Reba said sweetly, as she and contestant Dylan Carter shared stories about their late mothers.
Ever feel like dating apps don't actually work? You're not alone. The post Why you might feel like all of your online matches are unattractive, and what to do about it appeared first on In The Know.
Richardson is dealing with a shoulder injury.
Other reports indicate Hasan Minhaj, Leslie Jones and Chelsea Handler as frontrunners.
Tibbetts has 13 seasons of experience as an NBA assistant.
The legislators cited the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza as Israel prepares for a likely ground invasion.
A look at Suzanne Somers's pay equity dispute that got her fired from "Three's Company."
Netflix subscribers will see more shows made in-house developed into mobile games, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.
What's a Manic Pixie Dream Boy? Apparently, it's a Timothée Chalamet. The post What is a ‘Manic Pixie Dream Boy’? Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner’s relationship renews interest in trope. appeared first on In The Know.
Green energy is important and necessary, but it's not helping defuse tensions in the cradle of fossil fuels.
Trick or (dog) treat! These goofy get-ups will make for some frighteningly funny photos of your fur baby.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
Goldman Sachs is reportedly looking to get out of the consumer lending business, which could have implications for Apple's credit card and savings accounts.