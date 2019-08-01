Are Ciena Corporation’s (NYSE:CIEN) High Returns Really That Great?

Today we'll look at Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Ciena:

0.12 = US$336m ÷ (US$3.7b - US$769m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2019.)

Therefore, Ciena has an ROCE of 12%.

Is Ciena's ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Using our data, we find that Ciena's ROCE is meaningfully better than the 7.2% average in the Communications industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Separate from Ciena's performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

We can see that , Ciena currently has an ROCE of 12% compared to its ROCE 3 years ago, which was 5.2%. This makes us wonder if the company is improving. You can see in the image below how Ciena's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

NYSE:CIEN Past Revenue and Net Income, August 1st 2019 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Ciena.

How Ciena's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Ciena has total liabilities of US$769m and total assets of US$3.7b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 21% of its total assets. Low current liabilities are not boosting the ROCE too much.

What We Can Learn From Ciena's ROCE

With that in mind, Ciena's ROCE appears pretty good. Ciena looks strong on this analysis, but there are plenty of other companies that could be a good opportunity .