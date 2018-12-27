Ciena Ending 2018 Strong Amid Market Turmoil

Shares of optical transport equipment maker Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) have been defying the tech sector's sour mood recently. As of this writing, shares are up a whopping 67% on the year, which, needless to say, trounces the S&P's negative returns.

CIEN Year to Date Price Returns (Daily) Chart More

CIEN Year-to-Date Price Returns (Daily) data by YCharts.

What's the secret to Ciena's success? For one thing, it's aggressively gaining market share in the optical transport industry on a global basis. Optical transport equipment helps increase speeds over a fiber-optic network. With the rise of cloud computing, 5G enhancements, and other connectivity-intensive applications, this market is set to grow over the medium and long terms. And yet the cyclical nature of equipment spending, along with intense competition, has made the industry anything but a sure thing for individual optical companies.

Ciena's recent fourth-quarter 2018 conference call with analysts shed some more light on why Ciena continues to win, offering lessons to investors.

A young man does a double fist pump as dollar bills rain down on him. More

Image source: Getty Images.

The results

Ciena reported a strong fourth quarter, continuing the trend from the past year. The quarter ended on Oct. 31.

Metric Q4 2018 YOY Growth FY 2018 YOY Growth Revenue $899.3 20.8% $3,094.3 10.4% Operating Income $95.9 71.8% $229.9 7.1% Non-GAAP EPS $0.53 65.6% $1.39 21.9%

Revenue and operating income in millions. YOY = year-over-year Data source: Ciena.

As you can see, Ciena showed accelerating growth in the fourth quarter and delivered impressive growth for the year.

The company's other 2018 accomplishments include paying off all its convertible bonds, which will limit the company's dilution going forward. In their place, Ciena was able to refinance its term loan, increasing the debt to $700 million, while lowering the interest rate and pushing the maturity out to 2025.

The company also returned $111 million to shareholders in share repurchases over the fiscal year as part of the company's $300 million share buyback authorization.

Raising targets

In light of the recent strength in the business, Ciena raised its three-year targets, which is likely why the stock surged higher after the announcement. The company now expects 6% to 8% revenue growth annually, up from its previous target of 5% to 7% growth. The company also now expects 20%-plus earnings-per-share growth, up from a long-term estimate of 14% to 16% given last year. The margin expansion will come from higher growth on the same level of operating expenses, as well as continued buybacks.