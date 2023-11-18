Cigar Box bar in Marysville loses alcohol license after serving minor who sustained major injuries

(FOX40.COM) — A Marysville bar known as Cigar Box lost its license to sell alcohol after a bartender allegedly served a minor who was subsequently involved in a vehicle accident and sustained major injuries.

“Preventing underage drinking is a public safety priority,” said Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) Director Joseph McCullough. “We want to remind licensees to check IDs and help keep Californians safe.”

ABC officials said on Nov. 17 they “ordered the revocation of the license of Cigar Box, located at 311 D Street in Marysville, after finding the establishment served alcoholic beverages to a 19-year-old on July 27.”

The intoxicated and underage individual hit two cars after he left the business in his vehicle then then crashed into a tree, sustaining major injuries, according to ABC. As a result of their investigation into the incident alcohol sales are banned at Cigar Box until the license is transferred.

ABC said they opened a Target Responsibility for Alcohol Connected Emergencies (TRACE) investigation after the incident to determine the source of the illegally-furnished alcohol. They concluded that a Cigar Box employee served the underage patron multiple alcoholic beverages without ever checking his ID.

Disciplinary action was filed against Cigar Box’s alcoholic beverage license for furnishing alcoholic beverages to someone underage that resulted in “great bodily injury,” and service to the “obviously intoxicated minor.”

Cigar Box settled the action and agreed to an immediate suspension of its alcohol license. The department ordered that Cigar Box is no longer allowed to sell alcohol and that the license will be revoked if it is not transferred within 180 days.

The TRACE program is made possible by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The grant provides funding for ABC investigations of alcohol-related incidents that involve a person under 21 causing great bodily injury or death, or anyone charged with vehicular manslaughter that was under the influence of alcohol regardless of their age.

