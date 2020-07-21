Cigarette butt helps solve 35-year-old murder cold case

Inmate Earl Wilson, whose DNA has been matched to a crime in 1985: Oklahmoa Department of Corrections

A man has been charged with murder in a case spanning more than three decades thanks to the DNA on a cigarette butt.

Prosecutors on Monday submitted a first-degree murder charge against Oklahoma inmate Earl Wilson for the 1985 death of Paul Aikman.

Oklahoma attorney general Mike Hunter said investigators matched the 55 year-old’s DNA to prints on cigarette butts located at the crime scene.

“Advances in DNA technology are allowing authorities to take another look at these difficult cases,” said Mr Hunter. “Just because cases go cold doesn’t mean someone shouldn’t be held responsible, even after three decades.”

Aikman was stabbed to death on the Turner Turnpike in Lincoln County in September 1985, said authorities, but the case was not closed at the time.

Cigarette butts collected by Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation’s (OSBI) agents at the murder scene had been used to develop a DNA profile of the suspect, but no match was found until last year.

Mr Hunter said Wilson’s DNA was matched with those on the cigarette butts through the national DNA database.

“For 35 years, Paul Aikman’s family has ached not knowing who was responsible for his murder,” said OSBI Director Ricky Adams on Monday. “35 years have passed, but we have not forgotten about Paul.”

“Thanks to science and determined police work by OSBI agents and our Cold Case Unit, we are pleased to announce that the suspect in Paul’s murder has been identified,” he added.

Wilson is currently incarcerated in Oklahoma for unrelated crimes.

