Cigarette pack leads to arrest in St. Petersburg bank robbery

ST. PETERSBURG — A dropped pack of cigarettes led Pinellas Park police to a suspect in the robbery of a St. Petersburg bank Monday.

David Teal, 61, of St. Petersburg, was arrested later that day in the theft of $10,000 from the Chase bank at 1600 Central Ave. Detectives found a pack of cigarettes with Teal’s fingerprints at the bank’s exit, according to an arrest affidavit.

Teal entered the bank around 9:30 a.m. and approached a teller with a note demanding $10,000, the affidavit said. He implied he had a gun, though it wasn’t clear how he did so.

Teal took the money and left the bank. Employees there alerted police to a pack of cigarettes, found on the ground, that wasn’t there before the robbery. Fingerprints on the pack led detectives to Teal, who has a number of prior arrests in Pinellas County.

Teal told police he had never been to the bank, the affidavit said.

Teal faces charges of providing a false name to law enforcement, armed robbery, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, resisting an officer without violence, petit theft, retail theft and trespassing.

His past arrests in Pinellas County include charges of resisting an officer without violence after a retail theft July 31, grand theft from May 25, trespassing in 2010, and possession of cocaine and resisting arrest in 2006.

Teal, listed as unemployed on the arrest affidavit, lives at 3467 14th Ave S. He was being held Thursday in the Pinellas County Jail in lieu of $56,800 bail.