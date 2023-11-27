'Cigarette Porch Prowler' sought by this York County police department

Lower Windsor Township Police want to know who is taking cigarettes − and the butts − from a porch of a home.

Police say this has happened on two separate occasions at a property in the 1800 block of Craley Road

The first time, the person knocked on the door, according to a news release. Then he took smoked cigarette butts and an ashtray and walked away.

The second time, police said, he took more cigarette butts and helped himself to two or three unsmoked ones from an opened pack before walking off.

Lower Windsor Township Police are looking for a man who has taken cigarettes and the butts from a porch.

He was seen walking on Craley Road towards Windsor Township.

The department is asking residents in the area to check their security cameras for any suspicious activity.

Anyone who has any information may submit a tip through Crime Watch or call the department's non-emergency number at (717) 244-8055.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Lower Windsor Twp. Police looking to ID the 'Cigarette Porch Prowler'