Cigarette Sparks Explosion Inside Dodge Charger, Starts House Fire

A woman hopping inside a Dodge Charger for a cigarette sparked an explosion that destroyed the car, burned down a significant portion of her home and left her with third-degree burns. How could a cigarette cause so much destruction while sitting in a driveway? A propane tank was being stored in the back seat with the windows rolled up.

Rashanda Broome walked out of her home in Charlotte at around 1:30 p.m. Monday afternoon. She stepped into a Charger, and 30 seconds later there was an explosion. A neighbor described what happened right afterward to WSOC, “The car was just on fire at one point in time. And then the car led to the house being on fire. It made a big noise. It shook everything and everything came out of the wall and the house.”



