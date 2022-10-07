Cigarette thieves on the run. Richland County on the lookout

Richland County authorities are looking for a pair of cigarette thieves who smashed a window at a convenience store last month, stuffed a trash bag full of smokes and fled in a white van.

Video from a Circle K store on Parklane Road shows the men pulling up to the store about 4:30 a.m. on Sept. 24. One of the men then threw a heavy object through the store window and went inside, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Surveillance video shows a man in a multi-toned hooded sweatshirt raking handfuls of cigarettes and chewing tobacco from the store shelves into a large bag. The video does not show him taking anything else.

Once the man had enough tobacco in the bag, he calmly walked to the van, which sped off, video shows.

The sheriff’s department asks anyone with information about the incident to contact CrimeStoppers at crimesc.com.