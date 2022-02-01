Cigarettes stolen in 'smash and grab' burglaries at 2 Athens general stores

Athens-Clarke police are trying to identify who burglarized two general stores in Athens and stole an undetermined amount of tobacco products.

The crimes, labeled by police as “smash and grab” burglaries, occurred about six hours apart with the Family Dollar on Hawthorne Avenue hit shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday and the Dollar General on Lexington Road shortly before 4 a.m. Monday.

Police are trying to determine if the same person is responsible for both crimes as there are similarities, police Lt. Shaun Barnett said Tuesday.

In similar — although unrelated — crimes, Barnett said detectives have identified a man who burglarized two cellphone stores in Athens on Jan. 26 and stole at least $26,000 worth of phones.

That man has not been arrested, but Barnett said detectives worked with law enforcement agencies in Gwinnett County to identify the suspect, who will be charged with the burglaries in Athens.

At the Family Dollar store, police said security-camera footage showed the burglar entered at 9:53 p.m. by smashing glass in the front door. The man removes cigarettes from a case, then appears to take a candy bar as he is leaving, according to the report.

The suspect matches the description of a man who burglarized the store on Jan. 13 and again Jan. 15, a store employee told the responding officer.

More: Madison County man suspected of stealing $4,000 worth of cigars from Athens store

At the Dollar General, a man wearing a ski mask arrives shortly before 4 a.m., and surveillance video shows him prying the front door open with a crowbar, then filling a trash bag with cigarettes.

As he is leaving, police said he takes a drink from the cooler.

The store manager arrived and told police several cigarette brands were stolen, but most were Newports.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Athens police seek cigarette thief; identify suspect in phone thefts