Cigna (CI) Stock Moves -0.85%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Cigna (CI) closed at $185.57, marking a -0.85% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.48%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.83%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.04%.

Coming into today, shares of the health insurer had lost 14.08% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 8.4%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.82%.

CI will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 7, 2019. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.51, up 29.38% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $11.35 billion, up 8% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CI. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 11.17% higher. CI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note CI's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.1. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.62, which means CI is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that CI currently has a PEG ratio of 0.78. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Insurance - Multi line stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.92 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Cigna Corporation (CI) : Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.