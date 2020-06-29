Cigna Corporation (CI): Were Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?

We at Insider Monkey have gone over 821 13F filings that hedge funds and prominent investors are required to file by the SEC The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of March 31st, near the height of the coronavirus market crash. We are almost done with the second quarter. Investors decided to bet on the economic recovery and a stock market rebound. S&P 500 Index returned almost 20% this quarter. In this article we look at how hedge funds traded Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) and determine whether the smart money was really smart about this stock.

Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) investors should be aware of an increase in support from the world's most elite money managers recently. CI was in 74 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. There were 72 hedge funds in our database with CI positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that CI isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the eyes of most traders, hedge funds are perceived as underperforming, outdated financial tools of yesteryear. While there are greater than 8000 funds with their doors open at the moment, Our researchers hone in on the elite of this club, approximately 850 funds. Most estimates calculate that this group of people oversee the lion's share of the hedge fund industry's total capital, and by keeping an eye on their highest performing equity investments, Insider Monkey has uncovered numerous investment strategies that have historically outperformed the broader indices.

At Insider Monkey we leave no stone unturned when looking for the next great investment idea. For example, we believe electric vehicles and energy storage are set to become giant markets, and we want to take advantage of the declining lithium prices amid the COVID-19 pandemic. So we are checking out investment opportunities like this one. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. For example we are checking out stocks recommended/scorned by legendary Bill Miller. Our best call in 2020 was shorting the market when S&P 500 was trading at 3150 after realizing the coronavirus pandemic’s significance before most investors. Keeping this in mind let's view the fresh hedge fund action surrounding Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI).

What does smart money think about Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 74 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 3% from the previous quarter. By comparison, 47 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in CI a year ago. So, let's see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

Among these funds, Viking Global held the most valuable stake in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI), which was worth $451.4 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was BloombergSen which amassed $261.5 million worth of shares. Glenview Capital, Kensico Capital, and Farallon Capital were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Solel Partners allocated the biggest weight to Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI), around 23.32% of its 13F portfolio. Tavio Capital is also relatively very bullish on the stock, earmarking 18.01 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to CI.