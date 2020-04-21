Cigna Foundation And New York Life Foundation Partner To Launch Brave of Heart Fund To Support The Families Of Front-Line Healthcare Workers Who Give Their Lives In The COVID-19 Fight

Cigna Foundation and New York Life Foundation seed Fund with an initial $50 million, and New York Life Foundation pledges to match the first $25 million in individual donations

Cigna to support grieving families by providing free behavioral health counseling

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cigna Foundation and New York Life Foundation today launched the Brave of Heart Fund to provide monetary grants to survivors of front-line U.S. healthcare workers who give their lives in the fight against COVID-19.

The Cigna Foundation and the New York Life Foundation are each making initial contributions of $25 million to seed the Fund. The New York Life Foundation will also match the first $25 million of additional individual donations received. Together, the companies hope to raise more than $100 million to protect these families from financial hardship and provide behavioral and emotional support. The Fund will be administered by the nonprofit E4E Relief, the nation's leading provider of charitable employee relief funds, and will begin accepting applications in May.

In addition to financial assistance provided by the Cigna Foundation, Cigna will provide behavioral and emotional health support to the families to help them cope with feelings associated with grief, including anxiety, loneliness, and depression. These offerings are an expansion of Cigna's efforts to support both front-line healthcare workers and the general public by providing webinars, articles, and podcasts to help people manage fear and anxiety, and build resiliency during the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

"As we've seen in the past, trying times bring out the best in us, as individuals and communities. Our nation's healthcare workers and volunteers are embodying this every day, as they answer the call of duty with bravery and selflessness," said David M. Cordani, Cigna President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are proud to partner with New York Life to support the families of these American heroes who give so much while treating others. Through the Brave of Heart Fund, we will bring greater peace of mind to these families, by helping to relieve the emotional and financial burdens they will face in the aftermath of this health crisis."

New York Life Chairman and CEO Ted Mathas stated, "In tough times, true heroes are revealed. The heroes today are not only the courageous and selfless frontline healthcare workers and volunteers who, without hesitation and without question, have put themselves in harm's way to help those who desperately need it, but also their families who are living with the anxiety and fear of what may happen to their loved ones in the days ahead. The Brave of Heart Fund is our way to honor these heroes by doing what New York Life and Cigna do best – supporting these individuals and their families with financial and emotional support and being there when we are needed most."

Families of doctors, nurses, technicians, orderlies, cafeteria workers, custodians, volunteers, and others working on the frontlines of healthcare during the COVID-19 pandemic are eligible to apply for support from the Brave of Heart Fund.

They may receive grants valued at up to $75,000 per family for medical care and counseling, housing, food, transportation, education, and other needs as they manage the impact of the COVID-19 crisis and begin to move forward.