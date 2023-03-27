Cigna's PBM, two others sued in Ohio over drug price fixing - WSJ

Reuters
·1 min read

(Reuters) - The pharmacy benefit management (PBM) units of Cigna Corp and Humana Inc and a third company are being sued in Ohio state over allegations of drug price fixing, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

The lawsuit filed in an Ohio state court alleged that the two units, along with Prime Therapeutics LLC, shared pricing and other information gathered by a related Swiss company to gain leverage during negotiations with drugmakers for rebates, the report said.

Express Scripts, a PBM owned by health insurer Cigna, set up a firm called Ascent Health Services in Switzerland in 2019, with Prime Therapeutics, another PBM, later taking a minority stake, the report said, citing the lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges that Express Scripts, Prime and Humana's PBM, which is a customer of Ascent, used it to coordinate their negotiations and fix amounts of rebates.

The companies restricted coverage of some insulin products and other medicines due to the collusion, the lawsuit said, according to the report.

The companies did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

(Reporting by Mariam Sunny and Raghav Mahobe in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon loses bid to toss consumer antitrust lawsuit

    Amazon.com Inc must face consumer claims that its pricing practices artificially drove up the cost of goods sold by other retailers in violation of U.S. antitrust law, a federal judge has ruled. The ruling by U.S. District Judge Richard Jones in Seattle on Friday came in a prospective antitrust class action that has estimated damages of between $55 billion to $172 billion. The lawsuit was filed in 2020 by residents of 18 states, including Virginia, Texas, California, Florida and Illinois, challenging an Amazon policy that retailers cannot offer lower prices for goods sold elsewhere if they also want their product available on the Amazon Marketplace platform.

  • Couple sues Lauren Witzke for saying birth of their surrogate twins is 'human trafficking'

    The lawsuit, filed in Texas, can be seen as a case study in the limits people have when trolling online.

  • I'm an underground miner making as much as $160,000 a year without a college degree. The job saved my life.

    I was lost in my 20s and didn't know what to do. So I moved to Nevada where I've been mining for 12 years. This is what the job is like.

  • U.S. Supreme Court to hear Maine hotel's bid to limit disability bias cases

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to consider whether to curtail lawsuits accusing hotels and other places of lodging of discriminating against disabled people by not providing enough information about their accessibility on their websites in a case involving a quaint inn near the Atlantic coast of Maine. The justices took up an appeal by the Maine hotel's owner of a lower court's ruling allowing a disability rights advocate to sue the business for not complying with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) even though she never planned to book one of its rooms. The ADA is a landmark civil rights law that protects people with disabilities from discrimination in public accommodations, as well as areas including employment, transportation, communications and access to public programs and services.

  • Shannon Sharpe has removed Brett Favre’s case against him to federal court, too

    On Friday, Pat McAfee exercised his prerogative to move to federal court the defamation lawsuit filed against him by Brett Favre. Earlier in the week, former Ravens and Broncos tight end (and also, like Favre, a Hall of Famer) Shannon Sharpe made the same move. Sharpe’s position is the same as McAfee’s. Because Sharpe isn’t [more]

  • Ex-Fox producer files new claims lawyers coached her testimony in Dominion lawsuit

    Abby Grossberg, who sued Fox News last week alleging she was pressured into giving misleading testimony about Fox's election fraud coverage, has filed new allegations about coercive coaching by Fox lawyers.

  • Fox News producer who sued network says she's been fired, would consider testifying on behalf of Dominion

    The Fox News producer who sued the network last week alleging she was "conditioned and coerced" to give false testimony in the billion-dollar defamation lawsuit brought by Dominion Voting Systems has now been fired, according to amended complaints filed on Monday morning. In amended complaints filed in Delaware and New York Monday morning, former Fox News producer Abby Grossberg expanded on her earlier complaints, alleging that Fox News attorneys directed her to testify during her deposition in a way that would "inculpate" her and host Maria Bartiromo while "exculpating ... certain blame worthy male colleagues." "Ms. Grossberg's deposition testimony, as manufactured by Fox News, put Ms. Grossberg and Ms. Bartiromo squarely on the frontline of the Dominion/Fox Lawsuit so they could be scapegoated as sacrificial female lambs," the complaint alleges.

  • I'm 50. Is This Enough Money to Have in My 401(k) Right Now?

    Most Americans have less in their retirement accounts than they'd like, and much less than the rules say they should have. So, obviously, if that describes you then you're not alone. Now, most financial advisors recommend that you have between five … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Target Spending $5 Billion to Deliver Better Stores, 'Affordable Joy'

    Target has always relied on its certain undefinable magic. Yes, the company has invested in digital and delivery, but the core of the company remains its brick-and-mortar presence and CEO Brian Cornell fully understands that. Target's remodels have been market-specific revamps of its stores.

  • Want $1,200 In Yearly Dividend Income? Invest $17,500 In This 1 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock

    This stock boasts a 7% yield and trades at low earnings multiples, suggesting income generation and capital gains.

  • Florida Plastic Surgeon Accused of Killing Lawyer Who Vanished on Bathroom Break

    Pinellas County Sheriff, FacebookA Florida plastic surgeon has been charged with murdering a lawyer who vanished from his office during a bathroom break last week—and who worked for a firm representing defendants in a lawsuit filed by the doctor.Tomasz Roman Kosowski, 44, was arrested Saturday in Tarpon Springs after police searched his home. Authorities did not say if the body of the attorney, Steve Cozzi, 41, has been found.“Today, our greatest fears were realized. My husband and best friend w

  • This Table Explains 2023's IRA Required Minimum Distribution (RMD)

    An individual retirement account, more commonly referred to as an IRA, is a good place to save for your retirement. Once you reach a certain age, though, you'll have to start taking a minimum amount out of your account each … Continue reading → The post IRA Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) Table for 2023 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 16 Largest Grocery Chains in the World

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 16 largest grocery chains in the world. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the 5 largest grocery chains in the world. The evolution of grocery stores has ensured that shopping has changed from a painful task to a joyful one, […]

  • Fired Tucker Carlson Producer Now Suggests Fox News Lawyers Pressured Her to Lie

    REUTERSA former Tucker Carlson producer is now accusing Fox News of retaliation after the network fired her on Friday following her lawsuit alleging a hostile work environment.Abby Grossberg, once a senior booking producer for Fox host Maria Bariromo before becoming Carlson’s head of booking, filed amended complaints on Monday alleging the network’s attorneys coerced her into giving inaccurate testimony in her deposition to Dominion Voting Systems. Dominion is currently suing Fox for defamation,

  • Elon Musk sounds the alarm on real estate, warning a spike in defaults on mortgages and commercial loans could hammer banks

    Higher interest rates, depressed occupancy levels, tighter lending, and pressure on asset prices could fuel defaults and hit smaller banks, Musk said.

  • The FBI seized $40,000 a couple held in a deposit box 2 years ago, but won't say why and won't return their cash

    FBI agents raided the Beverly Hills branch of US Private Vaults in March 2021, seizing more than $86 million in cash and valuables from 1,400 boxes.

  • 4 Genius Costco Shopping Hacks To Try in 2023

    Warehouse stores offer discounts on bulk goods, as most know. Membership benefits usually include access to member-only pricing at the store's gas stations, savings on bulk items in-store and online,...

  • Tesla faces new race bias trial from employee who had $137 million verdict cut

    A trial kicks off in San Francisco federal court on Monday to determine how much money Tesla Inc must pay to a Black elevator operator who a jury determined was subjected to severe racial harassment while working at the electric auto maker's flagship assembly plant. Last year, a judge slashed the $137 million verdict that the jury awarded in 2021 to plaintiff Owen Diaz, one of the largest ever in a U.S. workplace discrimination case. Diaz's lawyers rejected the lower payout and opted for a new trial on damages.

  • PR guru rejects job as Princess of Wales's new private secretary

    The “straight talking” PR guru hired as the Princess of Wales’s new private secretary has opted to stay with chef Jamie Oliver rather than take up the role, The Telegraph can reveal.

  • U.S. Supreme Court mulls Amgen bid to revive cholesterol drug patents

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Supreme Court justices on Monday weighed a bid by Amgen Inc to revive patents on its cholesterol-lowering drug Repatha in a legal effort that rival Sanofi SA called a "blatant attempt" to squeeze competitors out of the market. Questions asked by the justices during arguments in the case indicated they were seeking to better understand the technical issues involved, pressing lawyers for both companies about what legal test to use to determine the validity of patents involving laboratory-made antibodies. Amgen is appealing a lower court's ruling that invalidated two of its patents on Repatha, a drug that can reduce risk of heart attack and stroke in people with heart disease, after a legal fight with French drugmaker Sanofi and its partner Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.