CIGNEX Datamatics Partners With Appian to Deliver Powerful Low-code Automation Solutions

The partnership aims at providing clients with the ability to transform their business operations by modernizing their systems through low-code development and intelligent automation

LIVONIA, Michigan, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CIGNEX Datamatics, a leading provider of Digital Transformation through Open Source, Cloud and Automation technology solutions announced that it has partnered with Appian . Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) is a recognized enterprise low-code automation and business process management platform provider that helps clients strategically revamp their business processes through powerful low-code automation solutions. The partnership focuses on providing strategic consulting, delivery and implementation services, as well as developing enterprise-grade solutions for enterprises across the globe.

By partnering with Appian, CIGNEX Datamatics will be able to provide clients with a faster and efficient way to develop solutions, thereby helping them accelerate their IT modernization and digital transformation initiatives.

Harish Ramachandran, CEO, CIGNEX Datamatics, said, "We have proven capabilities in the Robotic Process Automation space and combining those with the power of Appian will help us deliver simpler, faster and intelligent low-code solutions. We are really excited about the partnership and look forward to working with Appian to optimize and transform business operations for our customers."

"Low-code automation helps organizations create powerful, customized solutions quickly and efficiently while being easily adaptable to changing needs," said Ambarish Desai, Vice President of Technology Partners, Appian. "As we navigate the current unprecedented times of COVID-19, more than ever before organizations need to be agile in the face of change and this partnership provides organizations the opportunity to automate processes and connect their workforce with ease."

More information on the partnership & CIGNEX Datamatics' Appian capabilities can be found here .

About CIGNEX Datamatics (www.cignex.com)

CIGNEX Datamatics, a subsidiary of Datamatics Global Services Ltd., is a Michigan based global consulting company offering solutions & services on Open Source, Cloud and Automation. Since 2000, CIGNEX Datamatics has been delivering enterprise class solutions built using leading platforms & tools, which can be integrated with existing systems to achieve unparalleled results.

Media contact:

Priyanka Sharma

Head of Marketing

CIGNEX Datamatics

priyankap.sharma@cignex.com

+91-7967010345





