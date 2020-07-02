CIIE: South Korean Firms Believe Import Expo Will Restore Strength of World Trade

SHANGHAI, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With many countries seeking ways to offset the economic slowdown caused by the COVID-19 outbreak and foster fresh trading momentum, the China International Import Expo will be a preferred platform to restore the world's trading strength and further open up China's procurement market, the leader of a South Korean business organization said.

The CIIE has made a great contribution to the promotion of China-South Korea trade through exhibitions and promotions of products as well as economic and trade forums, business-matching conferences and industry-specific seminars, said Kang Won Sig, Chairman of the Seoul-based Korea G-PASS Company Export Association.

The organization helps South Korean firms that are selected by the government procurement agency to effectively and strategically gain the chance for competitive exports to foreign countries.

Kang discovered that Chinese buyers showed great interest in the range of products offered by G-PASS companies in the past two expos.

Kang noted that the CIIE offered opportunities to compare its member companies' products with the goods in the same category manufactured by their global rivals for analysis of market trends.

"Many South Korean companies have not only built partnerships with Chinese businesses in the past two expos, but also entered into joint ventures via the CIIE to make forays into the local market. I believe the CIIE has proven to be an outstanding platform for the future of bilateral trade," he said, adding a number of its member companies have sealed export deals in the first two CIIEs held in Shanghai.

More than 90 percent of the planned exhibition area has been reserved by exhibitors from across the world for the third CIIE this year in Shanghai from Nov 5 to 10, as of early June, according to its organizer.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, a public health and epidemic prevention exhibition area will be introduced in this year's event, data from the Ministry of Commerce showed.

South Korea has been exporting products such as masks and testing kits that the world needs over the past three months.

Kang expects changes will lead to the growth of the country's export market and the global import market and activate a channel for the exchange of technologies necessary to overcome this crisis between countries in line with the founding purpose of the International Federation of Public Procurement Societies.

He also hopes that this year's CIIE will provide a vital opportunity to further open up the procurement market in China to enable a practical exchange of sustainable technologies.

Kang reiterated the Chinese market will keep growing, pointing to an easing in trade relations between China and the United States, the world's two biggest economies.

G-PASS will continue to deepen its partnership with the Beijing-based China Association for Promoting UN Procurement, he said.

The country will also further promote the expo's role as a major platform for international trade, investment promotion, cultural exchange and open cooperation.

Companies were attracted by China's big market space formed by new infrastructure, surging demand for high-tech industrial parts and services, technology upgrading of new energy vehicles and traditional manufacturers.