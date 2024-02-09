Cillian Murphy lands next lead role in Netflix movie

Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy has signed on to star in and produce new Netflix movie Steve.

The actor will play the role of the headteacher in the upcoming film, an adapted version of the 2023 novel Shy by author Max Porter.

Netflix has green-lit the project from Murphy's new production company Big Things Films, founded with longtime collaborator Alan Moloney. Deadline reports the movie will be shared globally on the streaming service, with filming set to begin this spring.

Steve will follow 24 hours in the life of the eponymous headteacher (Murphy), who heads up a last-chance school for troubled boys. Audiences will see the school head's mental health tested as he struggles to keep his students in line.

The screenplay, also written by Porter, differs slightly from his novel, with Shy's original protagonist being a 16-year-old student of the same name recalling one night at the school.

"The same events happen, we’re just looking at them through a different lens," said Murphy of the change.

The Peaky Blinders star admits he's a long-time fan of Porter's writing and his latest work Shy was no exception.

"It’s something I’ve always chased down in writing — is something that has an actual visceral effect on you, an emotional effect," said Murphy..



"Max gave me that book in a proof edition before he finished it, and again it just broke my heart. They’re the sorts of things I love as a reader and as a performer, so I really wanted to do something with him."

The actor has previously worked with Porter on 2021 short film All of This Unreal Time and a stage adaptation of novel Grief is the Thing with Feathers.

Steve will also reunite Murphy with director Tim Mielants. The two previously worked together on Peaky Blinders season three and the upcoming film Small Things Like These, which will debut at this year's Berlinale on opening night (February 15).

Steve will be released on Netflix worldwide.

