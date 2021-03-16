CIM Commercial Trust: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

·1 min read

DALLAS (AP) _ CIM Commercial Trust Corp. (CMCT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 60 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $17.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $15 million, or $2.27 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $77.2 million.

CIM Commercial Trust shares have dropped roughly 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $13.15, a climb of 68% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CMCT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CMCT

Recommended Stories

  • Top Democrats In the Dark On Biden Plan To Lift Refugee Admissions

    Joe Biden announced more than a month ago he planned to lift the cap on U.S. refugee admissions. Refugees are still waiting.

  • Uber Grants 70,000 U.K. Drivers Worker Rights After Ruling

    (Bloomberg) -- Uber Technologies Inc. will reclassify all 70,000 of its U.K. drivers as workers, entitling them to the minimum wage, vacation pay and other benefits after a landmark ruling from the Supreme Court last month.The ride-hailing app’s drivers will receive at least the national living wage of 8.72 pounds ($12.11) per hour starting Wednesday. This will be the minimum drivers can earn, in what Uber described as an “earnings floor, not an earnings ceiling.”The U.K. will be the first country in the world where Uber will have this business model. The firm didn’t specify how much the reclassification will cost, but said it doesn’t expect to change its earnings forecast for the quarter or the year. Uber shares declined less than 1% in after-hours trading on Tuesday.The changes are limited to the U.K., Uber’s biggest European market, but raise questions about whether management is willing to consider adapting its business in other countries. The San Francisco-based company faces legal challenges in its home state of California as well as pressure from European policy makers to improve conditions for gig-economy workers.“This is an important day for drivers in the U.K,” said Jamie Heywood, Uber’s regional general manager for Northern and Eastern Europe. “Uber drivers will receive an earnings guarantee, holiday pay and a pension, and will retain the flexibility they currently value.”The ruling also has ramifications for the wider gig economy and other firms that use third-party services to employ freelancers. Heywood said he hopes “all other operators will join us in improving the quality of work for these important workers who are an essential part of our everyday lives.”The changes could wreak havoc on some tech business models. “The ripples from this decision will travel far and the decision goes to the heart of the gig economy structure,” said Mary Walker, employment lawyer at Gordons, who wasn’t involved in the case. “The lean, low-cost model is eroded by the need to pay minimum wage and to allow holiday,” she said, adding that “some businesses will simply be unable to continue trading with the increased cost base.”In a stinging ruling last month, the U.K. Supreme Court unanimously rejected Uber’s arguments that the drivers weren’t workers, giving the company little choice but to offer expanded benefits. Uber said after the court ruling that the decision only applied to the handful of people that filed the initial suit. Since then, it’s kept tight-lipped over its future plans for the U.K. business, as it carried out a consultation with its drivers.Read more: Uber’s U.K. Court Loss Spells a Reckoning for Gig Work in Europe“Uber had to be dragged kicking and screaming to do the right thing, but finally they’ve agreed to follow the ruling of the courts and treat their drivers as workers,” said Mick Rix, national officer at GMB, one of the labor unions that supported the case.“Other gig economy companies should take note -- this is the end of the road for bogus self employment,” Rix said.Under the changes announced Tuesday, the minimum wage will apply after accepting trip requests on the app. Drivers will be awarded vacation based on 12.07% of their earnings, paid out every two weeks.The workers will also be automatically enrolled into a pension plan that will include contributions of 3% of a driver’s earnings from Uber. This is on top of insurance -- which covers sickness, injury and parental leave -- that has been available since 2018.“I’m very shocked to see this. It’s a step in the right direction but it’s something they should have done in 2016,” said Yaseen Aslam, one of the drivers who first brought the case five years ago.He’s still concerned that because Uber says drivers will be entitled to minimum wage after they’ve accepted trips on the app, they won’t be paid while they’re sitting in their cars, waiting for a job. “They should be saying, the minute you log on to when you log off, you should be earning minimum wage,” Aslam said. “They haven’t fixed the situation like they’re saying.”Read more: Uber U.K. Classification May Stall Mobility CompetitorsThe added costs to the company will mostly come from holiday payments and pension contributions, rather than the minimum wage. On average, Uber drivers already earn 17 pounds per hour in London and 14 pounds in the rest of the country, the company said. Its U.K. driving business represented about 6.4% of its global mobility gross bookings in the fourth quarter.In addition, Uber says it will set up a process for drivers to seek compensation for back-dated holiday pay and lost earnings, without the need to go through the employment tribunal where the case started.U.K. law is unique in that it distinguishes between employees, who are entitled to statutory employment rights such as severance pay, and workers, who are eligible for the living wage and holiday pay, but not the full range of benefits. Uber has been lobbying for a separate labor classification with limited benefits in the U.S.(Updates with comments from lawyer and additional context starting in the seventh paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden wants to make child tax credit permanent, White House says

    President Joe Biden wants to make the child tax credit included in his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief program permanent, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Tuesday. Biden and other officials in his administration are traveling across the United States to promote and explain the newly enacted relief measure, which provides $1,400 stimulus checks to most Americans. The package also expands the U.S. federal child tax credit for one year to a fully refundable $3,600 credit for children under 6 and $3,000 for children aged 6 to 17, from a partially refundable $2,000 per child.

  • Griddy Offers to Cancel Texas Power Bills If Customers Don’t Sue

    (Bloomberg) -- Griddy Energy LLC has one final deal for Texans before the power seller shuts down for good: if its 29,000 former customers agree not to sue, the company will cancel electric bills that were about 300 times normal amid last month’s winter storm.On its first day in bankruptcy court, Griddy lawyers outlined a plan to liquidate, settle with customers and, possibly, arrange lawsuits against those that the company blames for its collapse.U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Marvin Isgur called Griddy’s bankruptcy proposal “unique and really unprecedented.” Isgur, who has overseen some of the biggest corporate restructurings filed in recent years, pushed Griddy to ensure that customers understand how the bankruptcy case will affect their huge electric bills after first criticizing Griddy’s attempt to pay one of its lenders as the case goes forward.Customers face an average bill of about $1,100 because of the winter storm that sent power prices surging, Isgur said. If Griddy wants to cancel those charges in exchange for customers dropping potential lawsuits, the company must clearly let people know that, Isgur said.“This is a difficult case,” Isgur said. “I really am worried that we handle it properly.”Surging PricesGriddy filed for bankruptcy on Monday, blaming its woes on the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which runs the state’s power grid. During the storm, Ercot, as it is known, pushed up wholesale power prices dramatically under rules Texas lawmakers have adopted that deregulated much of the state’s electric industry over the course of several decades. Griddy was barred from the state’s power markets in late February after failing to make a payment.Griddy charged wholesale prices instead of fixed ones. Knowing that rate structure would mean massive bills for its customers as power prices climbed, the company made the unusual move of pleading with them to switch to another provider in mid-February. Some customers who didn’t switch in time were stuck with bills for thousands of dollars.Isgur told the main lawyer suing Griddy on behalf of customers that the company deserves some credit for making that effort.“I’m not seeing someone here that set out to do something wrong,” Isgur said of the company. “But I may have someone here who may have done something wrong. It is way too early to make that determination.”Griddy will try to win final approval for its liquidation plan from Isgur within 85 days, Robin Spigel of Baker Botts said in court on behalf of the power company.One option being considered is to hire an administrator who would decide whether to file lawsuits to try to collect money that would go to Griddy’s creditors, Spigel said.The case is Griddy Energy LLC, 21-30923, U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas (Houston). To view the docket on Bloomberg Law, click here.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • McConnell warns the Senate 'would function more like a 100-car pile-up' if Democrats kill the filibuster

    The top Republican reiterated threats of a "scorched-earth" Senate as progressive Democrats call to reform filibuster rules.

  • COVID-19 vaccination of pregnant women could protect babies, Israeli researchers say

    Pregnant women vaccinated against COVID-19 could pass along protection to their babies, according to a new study in Israel. According to the research conducted in February, antibodies were detected in all 20 women administered both doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine during their third trimester of pregnancy and in their newborns, through placental transfer. "Our findings highlight that vaccination of pregnant women may provide maternal and neonatal protection from SARS-CoV-2 infection," the study said.

  • Jesuits in US pledge $100M for racial reconciliation

    The U.S.-based branch of the Jesuits has unveiled ambitious plans for a “truth and reconciliation” initiative in partnership with descendants of people once enslaved by the Roman Catholic order. The Jesuits pledge to raise $100 million within five years with a broader goal of reaching $1 billion from an array of donors in pursuit of racial justice and racial healing. Partnering with the Jesuit Conference of Canada and the United States in the initiative is the GU272 Descendants Association, which represents the descendants of 272 enslaved men, women and children sold by the Jesuit owners of Georgetown University to plantation owners in Louisiana in 1838.

  • An early SpaceX engineer crawled inside an imploding rocket on a jet in midair to save the company

    SpaceX was down to its last rocket, which was flying aboard a C-17 jet over the Pacific. When it began to crumple, Zach Dunn dove in headfirst.

  • The NAACP Lawsuit Against Trump Is Delayed After Some Guy Named ‘Ricky’ Took the Paperwork

    Saul Loeb/GettyIn February, “Ricky” signed for a federal lawsuit delivered to former President Trump and then vanished.Since then, people in both Trump’s camp and the team pressing the lawsuit on behalf of Mississippi Democrat Rep. Bennie Thompson have been left scratching their heads, about who, exactly, the mysterious “Ricky” is and why he accepted mail for the former president.Over the past couple of weeks, typically knowledgeable sources on both sides have responded to The Daily Beast’s inquiries with their own questions, such as “Who the hell is Ricky?” and “Do YOU know who Ricky is?”Now, the “Ricky”—just “Ricky,” no last name listed—mystery has spilled into federal court where Trump’s attorney Jesse Binnall asked the judge for more time to respond to Thompson’s lawsuit in part following the difficulty in identifying the unknown signator. In a motion filed late Thursday evening, Binnall wrote that a “Ricky” appeared to have signed for a lawsuit sent to Trump—and then this person didn’t actually deliver the papers to the twice-impeached former president yet.“Plaintiff attempted to serve Mr. Trump by certified mail on February 23, 2021. That parcel was signed for by an unknown individual identified only as ‘Ricky,’” the court filing reads. Binnall also states, “Mr. Trump contests whether that service was legally effective.”A return of service receipt filed in early March shows that someone named “Ricky” signed for the documents at Trump’s private club of Mar-a-Lago in Florida, according to the document.However, Binnall also said that his client’s position that the service was potentially botched “is moot because the parties have decided to focus on the substantive disputes at hand and have agreed to an extension of time for Mr. Trump to respond to the complaint, up to and including April 26, 2021.”Judge Amit Mehta and attorneys for Democratic Rep. Thompson agreed to the Trump team’s request for an extension and the former president now has until April 26 to file a response to the suit.Binnall declined to comment to The Daily Beast on this story Monday night.Florida state law allows lawsuits to be served by certified mail when addressed to defendants.Thompson’s suit, filed on his behalf by lawyers from the NAACP, accuses Trump, attorney and former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, and the far-right Oath Keepers militia and Proud Boys of violating the century-old Klan Act by allegedly conspiring to interfere with civil rights by preventing congressional officials from doing their duty in certifying Joe Biden’s electoral college victory on Jan. 6.Thompson argues that Trump, Giuliani’s incendiary rhetoric about a “stolen” election, and the involvement of Oath Keeper and Proud Boys members in the Jan. 6 riot amounted to a conspiracy to deprive Americans of their civil rights. Despite Trump and Republicans’ months-long, conspiracy-theory-fueled crusade to overturn the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, Biden clearly and decisively defeated the GOP incumbent president in the Electoral-College and popular-vote counts.California Rep. Eric Swalwell has filed a similar suit against Trump and Giuliani, which named Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. and Rep Mo Brooks (R-AL) as additional defendants.Those defending Trump, and who have defended him in the recent past, have already been prepping legal and public-relations strategies on free-speech grounds. Alan Dershowitz, a member of the Trump legal defense during the former president’s first impeachment trial, previously told The Daily Beast that though “nobody [on the Trump team] has reached out to me yet” about this lawsuit, Dershowitz believes that the ex-president’s rhetoric at his Jan. 6 speech in DC is “protected by the First Amendment” and “I would hope that the ACLU would take on a case like this.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Trump reportedly redirected a Navy hospital ship from Seattle to L.A. because Newsom was more complimentary than Inslee

    Former President Donald Trump's personal policy toward governors during the COVID-19 pandemic was no secret. He wanted to work with them, he said, as long as they showed him some appreciation. "It's a two-way street, they have to treat us well also," he said during a Fox News interview in March 2020. Now, an anecdote from ABC News' Jonathan Karl's upcoming book Front Row at The Trump Show, sheds even more light on how Trump made crucial, potentially life-or-death decisions based on whether he felt he was getting enough compliments. Karl reports that upon learning a Navy hospital ship was heading to Seattle last March, Trump decided to redirect it to Los Angeles, solely because he liked the things California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) had been saying about him. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D), on the other hand, did not have a big fan in Trump. "Don't you think we should send it to California?" Trump reportedly asked. "Gavin has been saying the nicest things about me." Trump reportedly said he considered Inslee a "showboater" and a "real jerk," which apparently meant, in the former president's mind, that Washingtonians were less deserving of extra hospital beds. “Molly! Get Gavin on the phone!” As I describe in the new paperback edition of “Front Row at the Trump Show” Trump gets Gavin Newsom on speakerphone and asks him if he should send the ship to Los Angeles, saying, “You’ve been saying the nicest things about me.” https://t.co/nM8MtTJ63E — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) March 16, 2021 More stories from theweek.comCuomo vs. Inslee: A COVID-19 tale of two governorsThe GOP's anti-woke cul-de-sac4 voting reforms Democrats should zero in on, according to a law professor

  • Basketball player who called Jeremy Lin ‘coronavirus’ identified

    The basketball player who called Jeremy Lin "coronavirus" has been identified, according to the NBA G League.

  • What if you had your choice of COVID-19 vaccine? Differences are small, but they do exist

    If you get the choice, which COVID-19 vaccine should you choose? For now, any one you can get. But supply is growing, and there are differences.

  • A baby girl born to a partially vaccinated healthcare worker has COVID-19 antibodies

    A Florida woman gave birth three weeks after her first COVID-19 shot. The baby may be first reported case to have antibodies from her mom's vaccine.

  • Man suspected of killing 4 in fight over stimulus check

    An Indianapolis man suspected of killing three adults and a child told police he fatally shot the four victims after he and his girlfriend argued because he wanted a share of her federal COVID-19 relief money, according to a court document and one of the girlfriend's relatives. Malik Halfacre, 25, was being held Tuesday at the Marion County Jail on four preliminary counts of murder and one count each of attempted murder and robbery. Halfacre's girlfriend was critically wounded.

  • Fact check: No, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi isn't worth $196 million

    A Facebook post that claims House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is worth $196 million is false. Using ranges from reports, it may be half that.

  • McConnell Warns Democrats of ‘Scorched-Earth Senate’ If Filibuster Is Removed

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) threatened to use “every” rule available to advance conservative policies if Democrats choose to eliminate the filibuster, allowing legislation to pass with a simple majority in place of a filibuster-proof 60-vote threshold. With some Democrats urging moderates Joe Manchin (D., W. Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D., Arizona) to abandon their support for the filibuster, McConnell warned in a floor speech that such a move could “break” the Senate. “Let me say this very clearly for all 99 of my colleagues: nobody serving in this chamber can even begin to imagine what a completely scorched-earth Senate would look like,” McConnell said. If the Senate is restructured to require simple majorities to pass all legislation, McConnell warned that Republicans would use that policy to their advantage if they regained a majority in the chamber. “As soon as Republicans wound up back in the saddle, we wouldn’t just erase every liberal change that hurt the country—we’d strengthen America with all kinds of conservative policies with zero input from the other side,” McConnell said. The minority leader indicated that a Republican-majority Senate would pass national right-to-work legislation, defund Planned Parenthood and sanctuary cities “on day one,” allow concealed carry in all 50 states, and more. The Senate is currently tied 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans, and Manchin’s and Sinema’s refusal to eliminate the filibuster has left Democrats unable to make that change. Sinema’s spokesperson said in January that she is “against eliminating the filibuster, and she is not open to changing her mind,” while Manchin has indicated he would be open to some reform without eliminating the procedure entirely. The progressive wing of the Democratic caucus has pushed in recent weeks for a limited reform to the filibuster rule that would allow for its suspension when the Senate is voting on legislation that would expand voting rights.

  • Sharon Osbourne refused to acknowledge that Meghan Markle is Black in a resurfaced clip from 'The Talk'

    Osbourne rejected her cohost Sheryl Underwood's comment that the Duchess of Sussex "brought Blackness to the royal family."

  • Harry and Meghan accuse Palace of continuing to leak stories as they reveal conversations with Charles and William were 'not productive'

    The Duchess of Sussex has risked heightening tensions with the Royal Family by accusing the palace of continuing to leak “disparaging” stories about her. Meghan, 39, is alleged to have told close friend Gayle King, an anchor on US network CBS, she was “upset” that royal aides continued to brief against her despite stating that they would work out their differences privately. She also revealed that Prince Harry had now spoken to both his father and his brother about the allegations made in their interview with Oprah Winfrey but claimed the conversations were “not productive.” The Duchess is said to have complained that no member of the Royal Family had yet contacted her directly, despite claims that she received no help when feeling suicidal and that a family member had raised “concerns” about the colour of their son’s skin. Ms King made the revelations on her television show on Tuesday morning, disclosures that are unlikely to go down well at Buckingham Palace and further erode trust. She also reiterated that Meghan had "documents" to back up everything she told Ms Winfrey - a claim first made by actress Janina Gavankar, another of the Duchess's friends, who told ITV’s This Morning that there were "many emails and texts" to support Meghan’s allegations.

  • Mookie Betts wanted to be a Red Sox lifer. But he wanted something else even more

    Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts wanted to stay with the Boston Red Sox for life. But he also wanted to get paid what he's worth in Major League Baseball.

  • Candace Owens and Tucker Carlson spent nearly 5 minutes slamming Cardi B's performance of 'WAP' at the Grammys, claiming it's destroying America

    It is the latest attack on the song by conservatives, who have been fixated on the song since its release in August.