Cimmco (NSE:CIMMCO) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, Cimmco Limited (NSE:CIMMCO) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Cimmco Carry?

As you can see below, Cimmco had ₹1.60b of debt, at September 2019, which is about the same the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, it does have ₹471.7m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about ₹1.13b.

How Strong Is Cimmco's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Cimmco had liabilities of ₹1.73b due within 12 months, and liabilities of ₹1.23b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of ₹471.7m as well as receivables valued at ₹402.0m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by ₹2.08b.

The deficiency here weighs heavily on the ₹531.9m company itself, as if a child were struggling under the weight of an enormous back-pack full of books, his sports gear, and a trumpet." So we'd watch its balance sheet closely, without a doubt After all, Cimmco would likely require a major re-capitalisation if it had to pay its creditors today.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

While we wouldn't worry about Cimmco's net debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.8, we think its super-low interest cover of 1.1 times is a sign of high leverage. It seems clear that the cost of borrowing money is negatively impacting returns for shareholders, of late. One redeeming factor for Cimmco is that it turned last year's EBIT loss into a gain of ₹261m, over the last twelve months. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is Cimmco's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So it's worth checking how much of the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) is backed by free cash flow. Over the most recent year, Cimmco recorded free cash flow worth 54% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.