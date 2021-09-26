Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Hasn't Managed To Accelerate Its Returns

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. In light of that, when we looked at Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Cimpress, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.088 = US$135m ÷ (US$2.2b - US$638m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

Thus, Cimpress has an ROCE of 8.8%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 7.8% average generated by the Commercial Services industry.

roce

In the above chart we have measured Cimpress' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Cimpress.

What Can We Tell From Cimpress' ROCE Trend?

In terms of Cimpress' historical ROCE trend, it doesn't exactly demand attention. The company has employed 37% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 8.8%. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

The Bottom Line

As we've seen above, Cimpress' returns on capital haven't increased but it is reinvesting in the business. And investors appear hesitant that the trends will pick up because the stock has fallen 18% in the last five years. In any case, the stock doesn't have these traits of a multi-bagger discussed above, so if that's what you're looking for, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

On a final note, we found 2 warning signs for Cimpress (1 shouldn't be ignored) you should be aware of.

