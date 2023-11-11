Cincinnati apartment residents displaced after pipe bursts
Around 90 residents, many of whom were said to be elderly, were displaced from their Avondale apartments after a pipe burst, knocking out all power.
The actors union, SAG-AFTRA, revealed the details of the tentative deal it struck with studios earlier this week to end its historic 118-day strike.
Stocks close out a winning week with a bang as tech led the way higher.
“The lure of entrepreneurship is undeniable,” writes resident pitch expert Haje Jan Kamps. You also have to consider your personal goals. The startup is a reflection of your personal aspirations, so make sure you know what those are before you take the plunge.
Each week during the 2023-24 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into some of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.
More than 11,000 reviewers agree: Whiter, cleaner, gunk-free teeth are just a click away — at 35% off.
The Super Mario Bros. Movie is coming to Netflix in a few weeks. Until now, it's been a Peacock streaming exclusive in the US.
Plug Power stock fell sharply on Friday after the company issued a warning about its condition while posting larger losses than expected.
A home owner gave his hack to prepare others for the upcoming winter.
The game maker argues that Google's commissions on in-app purchases are anti-competitive and that Google has exerted its power in the marketplace to unfairly compete by negotiating special deals with developers and manufacturers running their own app stores. Epic pushed to present this case in front of a jury instead of running a bench trial -- a key difference from its battle with Apple over the same matter, which Apple largely won. As opening arguments and witness testimony kicked off this week, we learned a few things about Google's Play Store business.
Arcane finally has a streaming date for its second season, two years after Netflix renewed the League of Legends-based series.
Stretched between the front seats, this multitasking organizer blocks kid feet and curious dogs too.
According to a leaked memo, Tumblr's longterm financial woes have reached a breaking point. Aside from a skeleton crew of essential workers in departments like trust and safety, the majority of Tumblr’s 139 workers will be reassigned to other products at parent company Automattic, which employs around 1,900 people. CEO Matt Mullenweg acknowledged the memo on his own Tumblr blog, where he is responding to questions from the site’s users.
Reverb has refurbished Native Instruments Maschine MK3 units on sale for half off the sticker price: $299 (down from $599). The device is friendly to beginner and advanced beatmakers, providing music-making software and hardware in one package.
Give your ride a professional clean for less than the price of lunch.
We're entering the home stretch of the college football regular season and many of these games have CFP and conference title implications.
Michigan vs. Ohio State isn't the only game that will play a part in shaping the CFP picture in the last three weeks of the regular season.
The Resident Evil 4 remake is coming to iPhone 15 Pro, iPad and Mac just in time for the holidays. The survival horror classic will support cross-progression across Apple devices.
Mini John Cooper Works Countryman revealed. It makes more power, making it the most powerful Mini yet in America, but with a loss of torque.
Looking to make room for a waiver-wire pickup or two in your fantasy basketball team? Consider cutting one or more of these players.
Microsoft reportedly plans to bring Copilot, its generative-AI-powered personal assistant, to late adopters. It would include “roughly the same” Copilot button and sidebar experience from Windows 11.