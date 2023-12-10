Cincinnati-area nonprofit to deploy disaster team to Tennessee

WHIO Staff
At least six people are dead and thousands are without power after severe storms tore through central Tennessee Saturday.

An area non-profit in collaboration with Procter & Gamble and Walmart is deploying its Disaster Response Teams to help out those impacted.

Matthew 25: Ministries said they will provide supplies and services to severely damaged areas, according to a media release.

Services will include a mobile laundry unit, a Duracell PowerForward truck with as many as 20,000 batteries and charging stations, clean-up supplies, and personal care kits.

The non-profit will be accepting the following products at their facility at 11083 Kenwood Road in Blue Ash:

  • Cases of bottled water (12- and 24- count)

  • Personal care products: Antibacterial soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo, body wash, deodorant, lotion, etc.

  • Cleaning supplies: Laundry detergents, general cleaner, sponges, bleach (powdered form is preferred), mops, scrub brushes, buckets, rubber gloves, etc.

  • Paper products: Toilet paper, paper towels, etc.

  • Baby and infant supplies: Diapers, wipes, diaper rash ointment, baby wash, baby shampoo, baby lotion, etc.

  • First-aid items: Bandages, gauze, pads, first aid tape, antiseptic creams, hydrogen peroxide, alcohol, latex gloves, instant cold packs, etc.

  • Candles and flashlights: If necessary, please include the appropriate size batteries with any flashlight donation.

  • Clean-up supplies: Protective eyewear, work gloves, trash bags etc.

They are also accepting monetary donations online.

