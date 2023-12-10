Cincinnati-area nonprofit to deploy disaster team to Tennessee

At least six people are dead and thousands are without power after severe storms tore through central Tennessee Saturday.

An area non-profit in collaboration with Procter & Gamble and Walmart is deploying its Disaster Response Teams to help out those impacted.

Matthew 25: Ministries said they will provide supplies and services to severely damaged areas, according to a media release.

Services will include a mobile laundry unit, a Duracell PowerForward truck with as many as 20,000 batteries and charging stations, clean-up supplies, and personal care kits.

The non-profit will be accepting the following products at their facility at 11083 Kenwood Road in Blue Ash:

Cases of bottled water (12- and 24- count)

Personal care products: Antibacterial soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo, body wash, deodorant, lotion, etc.

Cleaning supplies: Laundry detergents, general cleaner, sponges, bleach (powdered form is preferred), mops, scrub brushes, buckets, rubber gloves, etc.

Paper products: Toilet paper, paper towels, etc.

Baby and infant supplies: Diapers, wipes, diaper rash ointment, baby wash, baby shampoo, baby lotion, etc.

First-aid items: Bandages, gauze, pads, first aid tape, antiseptic creams, hydrogen peroxide, alcohol, latex gloves, instant cold packs, etc.

Candles and flashlights: If necessary, please include the appropriate size batteries with any flashlight donation.

Clean-up supplies: Protective eyewear, work gloves, trash bags etc.

They are also accepting monetary donations online.