Cincinnati-area Republicans split on vote to oust George Santos

Rep. George Santos (R-NY) departs the United States Capitol after the House voted to expel Santos from Congress. Santos is the sixth member of the House to be expelled in the body’s history.

The Cincinnati-area congressional delegation ‒ including its Republicans ‒ split on the historic decision to expel New York Republican Rep. George Santos from the U.S. House.

On Friday, 105 Republicans joined Democrats to oust Santos, who faced a litany of scandals, including reports he fabricated his resume on the campaign trail and multiple federal charges related to his campaign.

Two of the Cincinnati region's Republicans voted against expulsion: Rep. Warren Davidson, a Republican from Troy who represents a swath of western Ohio including western Hamilton County and Butler County, and Rep. Thomas Massie, a Republican from Garrison who represents Northern Kentucky.

Rep. Brad Wenstrup, a Republican from Hillsboro who represents the suburbs east of Cincinnati in Clermont County as well as much of southern Ohio, voted in favor of expulsion.

Democrat Rep. Greg Landsman, who lives in Mount Washington, also voted to expel Santos.

Wenstrup announced in November he won't seek reelection in 2024.

Davidson and Wenstrup weren't immediately available for comment. Massie revealed in a post on Thursday night on X, formerly known as Twitter, how he planned to vote.

"Tomorrow I will vote against the motion to overturn the election results of NY’s 3rd Congressional District," Massie wrote in the post.

Massie's office declined comment beyond the post to X.

Tomorrow I will vote against the motion to overturn the election results of NY’s 3rd Congressional District. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) December 1, 2023

Landsman, in a statement texted to The Enquirer, said Santos did not belong in Congress.

"Santos is a wholly dishonest person, a total fraud and most likely a very serious criminal," Landsman said in the statement, citing the House Ethics Committee report. The report concluded “substantial evidence that Representative Santos violated federal criminal laws.”

"His voters, who he defrauded, wanted him removed," Landsman said. "And thankfully the vast majority of Congress agreed."

Of Ohio's 15 members of Congress, only three voted against ousting Santos, Davidson, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Urbana, and Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton. Rep. Bill Johnson, R-Marietta, didn't vote.

Among Kentucky's six members of Congress, Massie was the only vote against expulsion.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: How did the Cincinnati-area members of Congress vote on George Santos?