Is Cincinnati banning new parking lots? Here are today's top stories | Daily Briefing
Time for everyone’s favorite topic: parking! (With Sydney Franklin!)
You’ve probably heard by now that Cincinnati is this close to banning new surface lots in and around downtown. That means three things:
You can take advantage of the existing 150 surface lots in the area instead.
You’ll have to utilize the area’s big and small garages. Spoiler alert: We’re slated to build more.
Developers can’t build new, permanent lots attached to their building projects.
Cities around the country are reducing parking minimums for developers and tightening design standards for parking lots in the urban core. Why? To boost housing development, increase walkability, curb climate change and add more vibrancy to downtowns.
The truth is, we’re a bit behind the rest of the region on this one too, which is why Cincinnati’s city council is scheduled to vote on the zoning text change this week.
Read more on what that means for the downtown area – and you – here.
What else you need to know Monday, Jan. 29
⛅ Weather: High of 42. Cloudy most of the time.
📜 How 'the Savior of Cincinnati' kept the city from having its darkest day.
🎡 When do Kings Island, Cedar Point open this year? Amusement parks set opening dates.
🏀 Xavier basketball blown out by No. 1 UConn Sunday; UC basketball gets Big 12 win vs. UCF on Saturday.
