Cincinnati Bell Inc. Announces Expiration And Results Of Consent Solicitations For 7.000% Senior Notes Due 2024 And 8.000% Senior Notes Due 2025

CINCINNATI, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cincinnati Bell Inc. ("Cincinnati Bell" or the "Company") today announced the expiration and results of its previously announced consent solicitations (the "Consent Solicitations") with respect to certain proposed amendments to (i) the indenture, dated as of September 22, 2016 (as supplemented or amended, the "2024 Notes Indenture"), governing its 7.000% Senior Notes due 2024 (the "2024 Notes") and (ii) the indenture, dated as of October 6, 2017 (as supplemented or amended, the "2025 Notes Indenture," and together with the 2024 Notes Indenture, the "Indentures"), governing its 8.000% Senior Notes due 2025 (the "2025 Notes," and together with the 2024 Notes, the "Notes").

The Consent Solicitations were made pursuant to the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the consent solicitation statement, dated June 15, 2020 (as supplemented by the Company's press release, dated June 22, 2020, the Company's press release, dated June 25, 2020, the supplement to the consent solicitation statement, dated June 25, 2020 and the Company's press release, dated June 30, 2020, the "Consent Solicitation Statement"). All capitalized terms used in this press release but not defined herein have the meaning given to them in the Consent Solicitation Statement.

The Consent Solicitations expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on July 2, 2020 (the "Expiration Time"). As of the Expiration Time and according to information received by D.F. King & Co., Inc., approximately 90.00% of the outstanding 2024 Notes, and approximately 85.00% of the outstanding 2025 Notes, had been validly consented to and not revoked in the Consent Solicitations. The Company has obtained the Requisite Consents for the Proposed Amendments to each Indenture.

Subject to the terms and conditions in the Consent Solicitation Statement, all holders who validly delivered (and did not validly revoke) their consents on or prior to the Effective Date are eligible to receive (i) with respect to the 2024 Notes, an aggregate cash payment of $2,812,500, on a pro rata basis (based on aggregate principal amount of 2024 Notes for which consents have been validly delivered and not revoked), and (ii) with respect to the 2025 Notes, an aggregate cash payment of $1,050,000, on a pro rata basis (based on aggregate principal amount of 2025 Notes for which consents have been validly delivered and not revoked). The Company expects to make such payment substantially concurrently with the consummation of the Acquisition. The Company expects the Acquisition to be consummated in the first half of 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions; however, no assurance is made as to the timing and likelihood of completion of the Acquisition.

The Company, the Guarantors and the trustee have executed the Proposed Amendments Supplemental Indentures containing the Proposed Amendments and the Optional Redemption Provision. The Proposed Amendments (i) amend the definition of "Change of Control" in the Indentures so that the Acquisition would not constitute a Change of Control and (ii) add a definition of, and designate certain persons, including MIRA and its affiliates and Ares and its affiliates, as "Permitted Holders." In addition, the Proposed Amendments Supplemental Indentures contemplate that the Company, the Guarantors and the applicable trustee will enter into additional supplemental indentures and certain other agreements and instruments to secure the Notes and the related guarantees equally and ratably with the Senior Secured Credit Facilities (subject to certain limited exceptions), which facilities are expected to be entered into in connection with the Acquisition. The applicable Proposed Amendments Supplemental Indentures will not become operative until immediately prior to the consummation of the Acquisition and upon the occurrence of certain conditions described in the Proposed Amendments Supplemental Indentures, including payment of the Consent Fees.

This press release is for informational purposes only and the Consent Solicitations were made solely on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Consent Solicitation Statement. Further, this press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes or any other securities. The Consent Solicitation Statement did not constitute a solicitation of Consents in any jurisdiction in which, or to or from any person to or from whom, it is unlawful to make such solicitation under applicable federal securities or blue sky laws.

