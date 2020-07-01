Cincinnati Bell Inc. Announces Extension Of Expiration Time With Respect To Consent Solicitations For 7.000% Senior Notes Due 2024 And 8.000% Senior Notes Due 2025

CINCINNATI, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cincinnati Bell Inc. ("Cincinnati Bell" or the "Company") today announced that it is extending the expiration time (the "Expiration Time") for its previously announced solicitations of consents (the "Consent Solicitations") with respect to certain proposed amendments to (i) the indenture, dated as of September 22, 2016 (as supplemented or amended), governing its 7.000% Senior Notes due 2024 (the "2024 Notes") and (ii) the indenture, dated as of October 6, 2017 (as supplemented or amended), governing its 8.000% Senior Notes due 2025 (the "2025 Notes," and together with the 2024 Notes, the "Notes").

The Expiration Time for the Consent Solicitations has been extended to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on July 2, 2020. As of 5:00 p.m., New York City time on June 30, 2020, D.F. King & Co., Inc., as Information Agent, reported consents with respect to $281,138,000 aggregate principal amount of the 2024 Notes, representing 44.98% of the outstanding 2024 Notes, and $174,078,000 aggregate principal amount of the 2025 Notes, representing 49.74% of the outstanding 2025 Notes, had been validly delivered and not revoked pursuant to the applicable Consent Solicitation. Other than the extension of the Expiration Time, the terms of the Consent Solicitations described in the Consent Solicitation Statement (as defined below) remain unchanged. Holders of Notes who have already validly delivered their consents pursuant to the Consent Solicitations need not take any additional action in order to deliver their consents.

The Consent Solicitations are being made solely on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the consent solicitation statement, dated June 15, 2020 (as supplemented by the Company's press release, dated June 22, 2020, the Company's press release, dated June 25, 2020, the supplement to the consent solicitation statement, dated June 25, 2020, and as may be further amended or supplemented from time to time, the "Consent Solicitation Statement"). The Company may, in its sole discretion, terminate, further extend or amend either Consent Solicitation at any time as described in the Consent Solicitation Statement. All capitalized terms used in this press release but not defined herein have the meaning given to them in the Consent Solicitation Statement.

This press release is for informational purposes only and the Consent Solicitations are being made solely on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Consent Solicitation Statement. Further, this press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes or any other securities. The Consent Solicitation Statement does not constitute a solicitation of consents in any jurisdiction in which, or to or from any person to or from whom, it is unlawful to make such solicitation under applicable federal securities or blue sky laws.

Copies of the Consent Solicitation Statement may be obtained from D.F. King & Co., Inc., the Information and Tabulation Agent, at (212) 269-5550 (banks and brokers), (866) 388-7452 (all others, toll free), or email at cbb@dfking.com. Holders of the Notes are urged to review the Consent Solicitation Statement for the detailed terms of the Consent Solicitations and the procedures for consenting to the Proposed Amendments. Any persons with questions regarding the Consent Solicitations should contact the Solicitation Agent, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, at (212) 902-6351 (collect).

About Cincinnati Bell Inc.

With headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio, Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE: CBB) delivers integrated communications solutions to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks including high-speed internet, video, voice and data. Cincinnati Bell provides service in areas of Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and Hawaii. In addition, enterprise customers across the United States and Canada rely on CBTS and OnX for efficient, scalable office communications systems and end-to-end IT solutions. For more information, please visit www.cincinnatibell.com. The information on Cincinnati Bell's website is not incorporated by reference in this press release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements