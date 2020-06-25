Cincinnati Bell Inc. Announces Supplement To Consent Solicitation Statement With Respect To Consent Solicitations For 7.000% Senior Notes Due 2024 And 8.000% Senior Notes Due 2025

CINCINNATI, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cincinnati Bell Inc. ("Cincinnati Bell" or the "Company") today announced that it has made available to Holders of its 7.000% Senior Notes due 2024 (the "2024 Notes") and Holders of its 8.000% Senior Notes due 2025 (the "2025 Notes" and, together with the 2024 Notes, the "Notes") a supplement, dated June 25, 2020 (the "Supplement"), to the Consent Solicitation Statement (as defined below) relating to its previously announced (i) solicitation of consents (the "2024 Notes Consent Solicitation") with respect to certain proposed amendments to the indenture, dated as of September 22, 2016 (as supplemented or amended), governing its 2024 Notes and (ii) solicitation of consents (the "2025 Notes Consent Solicitation," and together with the 2024 Notes Consent Solicitation, the "Consent Solicitations") with respect to certain proposed amendments to the indenture, dated as of October 6, 2017 (as supplemented or amended), governing its 2025 Notes.

Each separate Consent Solicitation is being made solely on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Consent Solicitation Statement, dated June 15, 2020 (as supplemented by the Company's press release, dated June 22, 2020, the Company's press release, dated June 25, 2020, and the Supplement and as may be further amended or supplemented from time to time, the "Consent Solicitation Statement"). The Company may, in its sole discretion, terminate, further extend or amend either Consent Solicitation at any time as described in the Consent Solicitation Statement. All capitalized terms used in this press release but not defined herein have the meaning given to them in the Consent Solicitation Statement.

The Supplement contains a capitalization table setting forth the Company's cash and cash equivalents and consolidated debt capitalization as of March 31, 2020, (i) on an actual basis and (ii) on an as adjusted basis giving effect to the Acquisition and assuming that the Requite Consents are obtained for both series of Notes and the Proposed Amendments become operative.

The 2024 Notes Consent Solicitation is separate and distinct from the 2025 Notes Consent Solicitation, and each Consent Solicitation is being made independently of, and is not conditioned on, the consummation of the other Consent Solicitation. If the Requisite Consents are received for one Consent Solicitation, but not the other Consent Solicitation, the Company would be permitted to execute the applicable Proposed Amendments Supplemental Indenture for the applicable series of Notes for which the Requisite Consents have been received.

This press release is for informational purposes only and each Consent Solicitation is being made solely on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Consent Solicitation Statement. Further, this press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes or any other securities. The Consent Solicitation Statement does not constitute a solicitation of Consents in any jurisdiction in which, or to or from any person to or from whom, it is unlawful to make such solicitation under applicable federal securities or blue sky laws.

Copies of the Consent Solicitation Statement and the Supplement may be obtained from D.F. King & Co., Inc., the Information and Tabulation Agent, at (212) 269-5550 (banks and brokers), (866) 388-7452 (all others, toll free), or email at cbb@dfking.com. Holders of the Notes are urged to review the Consent Solicitation Statement and the Supplement for the detailed terms of each of the Consent Solicitations and the procedures for consenting to the Proposed Amendments. Any persons with questions regarding each of the Consent Solicitations should contact the Solicitation Agent, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, at (212) 902-6351 (collect).

