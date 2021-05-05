Cincinnati Bell IT Services Division Selects CSG to Power Digital Transformation

·5 min read

Denver, CO --News Direct-- CSG

Denver, May 5, 2021 – CSG® (NASDAQ: CSGS) today announced it is working with IT services provider CBTS to enable its digital transformation as the company moves into a new era of growth. CBTS selected CSG’s Ascendon cloud-first SaaS solution to rapidly bring new digital services to market and leverage the solution’s product catalogue, rating and charging capabilities.

“CBTS continuously evolves to better serve the changing needs and demands of our customers in today’s digital age,” said Shannon Mullen, SVP of Administrative Services for CBTS. “To meet and exceed these expectations, we are investing in tools, processes and technology to deliver exceptional experiences to our customers. Choosing CSG Ascendon provides the foundation for achieving this goal. Not only does the solution give us the flexibility, convenience and efficiencies we need to scale our operations and meet our growth goals, but CSG’s customer-centric culture and strong reputation made it the clear choice for our business.”

CBTS, a division of Cincinnati Bell, is focused on providing communications, cloud, infrastructure, and IT consulting solutions to clients of all sizes. With the move to Ascendon’s SaaS-based platform, CBTS will now benefit from a lower total cost of ownership that delivers the flexibility and scalability it needs to bring new products and services to market faster. CBTS will also use CSG’s Managed Services to outsource its billing infrastructure and operations. Additionally, CSG Output Solutions will provide the flexibility that CBTS requires to quickly tailor invoice design to its customer needs, while leveraging CSG’s industry leading print and mail capabilities.

“Today’s consumers and business owners increasingly want a one-stop shop for communication and related technology solutions from their service providers. These heightened expectations place tremendous pressure on our customers to be agile and innovative,” said Ken Kennedy, COO and head of Revenue Management and Digital Monetization at CSG. “CSG deploys solutions that deliver immediate impact to our customers. With the Ascendon SaaS solution, they benefit from the continuous investment we make in the platform. CBTS continues to innovate to better support its customers, and CSG is committed to the company’s long-term success.”

CSG is a leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for its Revenue and Customer Management solutions, which help companies around the world digitally transform their business to monetize and digitally enable exceptional customer experiences. Through this transformation process, CSG empowers customers to focus on core business functions, reduce capital and operating expenditures, and increase the reliability, scalability, security, and overall performance of their business and network operations.

For more information on CSG Ascendon visit, https://www.csgi.com/portfolio/ascendon/.

# # #

About CBTS

CBTS serves enterprise and midmarket clients in all industries across the United States and Canada. From Unified Communications to Cloud Services and beyond, CBTS combines deep technical expertise with a full suite of flexible technology solutions that drive business outcomes, improve operational efficiency, mitigate risk, and reduce costs for its clients. For more information, please visit www.cbts.com.

About CSG

For more than 35 years, CSG has simplified the complexity of business, delivering innovative customer engagement solutions that help companies acquire, monetize, engage, and retain customers. Operating across more than 120 countries worldwide, CSG manages billions of critical customer interactions annually, and its award-winning suite of software and services allow companies across dozens of industries to tackle their biggest business challenges and thrive in an ever-changing marketplace. CSG is the trusted provider for driving digital innovation for hundreds of leading global brands, including Airtel Africa, América Móvil, AT&T, Charter Communications, Comcast, DISH, Formula 1, Hutchison 3 Indonesia, Inmarsat, Mastercard, Maximus, Microsoft, Mobily, MTN, New Leaf Service Contracts, State of California DMV, TalkTalk and Telstra.

To learn more, visit our website at csgi.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Copyright © 2021 CSG Systems International, Inc. and/or its affiliates (“CSG”). All rights reserved. CSG® is a registered trademark of CSG Systems International, Inc. All third-party trademarks, service marks, and/or product names which are referenced in this document are the property of their respective owners, and all rights therein are reserved.

Contacts:

Tammy Hovey

Global / North America / Asia-Pacific Public Relations

+1 (917) 520-2751

tammy.hovey@csgi.com

Kristine Østergaard

Europe / Middle East / Africa Public Relations

+44 (0)79 2047 7204

kristine.ostergaard@csgi.com

John Rea

Investor Relations

+1 (210) 687-4409

john.rea@csgi.com

About CSG

For more than 35 years, CSG has simplified the complexity of business, delivering innovative customer engagement solutions that help companies acquire, monetize, engage and retain customers. Operating across more than 120 countries worldwide, CSG manages billions of critical customer interactions annually, and its award-winning suite of software and services allow companies across dozens of industries to tackle their biggest business challenges and thrive in an ever-changing marketplace. CSG is the trusted provider for driving digital innovation for hundreds of leading global brands, including Airtel Africa, América Móvil, AT&T, Charter Communications, Comcast, DISH, Formula 1, Hutchison 3 Indonesia, Inmarsat, Mastercard, Maximus, Mediacom, Microsoft, Mobily, MTN, New Leaf Service Contracts, State of California, TalkTalk and Telstra.

To learn more, visit our website at csgi.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.Copyright © 2021 CSG Systems International, Inc. and/or its affiliates (“CSG”). All rights reserved. CSG® is a registered trademark of CSG Systems International, Inc. All third-party trademarks, service marks, and/or product names that are referenced in this document are the property of their respective owners, and all rights therein are reserved.

Contact Details

Tammy Hovey

+1 917-520-2751

tammy.hovey@csgi.com

Company Website

https://www.csgi.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/cincinnati-bell-it-services-division-selects-csg-to-power-digital-transformation-118415942

Recommended Stories

  • Inflation is rising – can Bitcoin offer more protection than gold?

    There are many ways investors can protect themselves against rising inflation, but boardroom and bedroom traders are locked in debate about the merits of two strategies, one old and one new: investing in gold or cryptocurrency Bitcoin. Both have more or less fixed supply, gold due to the limited amount in the ground and Bitcoin due to its design, which means that there will only be 21 million coins ever in circulation, just 13pc more than there are today. The theory goes that central bank money printing and government spending splurges will devalue regular currencies while increasing the value of ones, like gold and Bitcoin, that are cannot be tampered with. Investors are betting that inflation will rise this year, reflected in the rise in the yield on British 10-year government bonds from 0.25pc to 0.9pc in 2021 so far. But the fortunes of gold and Bitcoin have diverged over the same period: the precious metal has lost 6pc since the turn of the year, while the world's leading cryptocurrency has soared 93pc. ‘Bitcoin hasn’t proven itself yet’ The consensus among professional investors is that it is too early to say whether Bitcoin is a genuine inflation hedge because it has only been around since 2009, a period of relatively low inflationary pressures. Ben Conway, of Hawksmoor Investment Management, said there were similarities between gold and Bitcoin but backed gold as a better inflation hedge, despite its poor performance this year. “Bitcoin is having a big impact, and some people have definitely moved their gold money into Bitcoin this year, but it is too young an investment to assess whether it will be a genuine inflation hedge. Gold has a longer history so the burden of proof remains with Bitcoin,” he said. He argued that gold was falling this year because bond yields, which move in the opposite direction to prices, were rising more quickly than inflation, which meant the real value of cash was rising. “Gold is useful when the purchasing power of money is falling. This is when you get increasingly less from safe assets like government bonds compared with the rate of inflation. “While the yield on bonds is still below the inflation rate, it has been moving in a positive direction this year, with yields shooting up. Real yields have become less negative which is why gold has fallen,” he said. In addition, Mr Conway noted that gold had enjoyed a bumper year in 2020, rising almost 25pc, so a correction was overdue. However, he still backed the yellow metal as a useful tool against inflation and an essential portfolio building block.

  • Disneyland’s new Snow White ride draws consent backlash over ‘problematic’ sleeping kiss

    ‘Haven’t we already agreed that consent in early Disney movies is a major issue?’ says review of new Disney ride

  • New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has set a date to marry her longtime partner

    Ardern and her partner, the TV presenter Clarke Gayford, have been engaged for two years and have a child together.

  • Politics latest news: Sir Keir Starmer 'fighting for every vote' - and his career - in uphill election battle

    Coronavirus latest news: All Indian G7 delegation self-isolating in London after two members test positive 'At least the Nazis kept the lights on': UK blasts France for threat to cut off Jersey's power PM's preferred social care reforms would 'disproportionately benefit the wealthy' Wealthy set to escape tax raid as economy surges Tom Harris: Why can't London elites fathom the electoral shift in the Red Wall? Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial Sir Keir Starmer has said Labour will be "fighting for every vote" as he comes under intense pressure not to lose further ground in tomorrow's elections. The opposition leader had hoped to prove that he is righting the ship after Jeremy Corbyn's tenure, but a string of poll results now suggest the party could lose further ground, including in the critical Red Wall seat of Hartlepool. Labour's Corbynite wing is likely to push for Sir Keir to leave if the results are as bad as predicted, but despite having said he will take "full responsibility" for the outcome, the leader stressed he was in it for the long-term. "There was a mountain to climb when I took over as leader of the Labour Party - we lost in December 2019 very badly and I've got to make sure the Labour Party is in a position to win the next general election when it comes," Sir Keir said today. "That's the mountain we're climbing. We're on that mountain, we're climbing and we're going into the elections tomorrow fighting for every vote." Boris Johnson sought to downplay the forecasts, telling journalists: "These are tough contests and Hartlepool in particular you'd have to say, that hasn't been a Conservative since its inception... That will be a very tough fight but I hope everybody gets out to vote." Follow the latest updates below.

  • Another Congressional representative has weighed into the race for Fort Worth mayor

    U.S. Rep. Marc Veasey threw his support behind Deborah Peoples for Fort Worth mayor Monday.

  • This is how much Pfizer has made from the coronavirus vaccine

    The company made a third of its annual revenue in the first three months of the year

  • US faces growing pressure over ‘moral responsibility’ to waive intellectual property rights on Covid vaccines

    WHO and White House mull whether to lift patent constraints on vaccine production

  • George Conway says Rudy Giuliani is in deep ‘sh**’

    Husband of Kellyanne Conway says FBI search warrants 'tell you a lot' about FBI investigation into Donald Trump's former lawyer

  • Mother of 2, transgender community leader identified as victims of Dorchester double stabbing

    Authorities say the suspect stabbed his wife in front of their two children, as well as another woman they were living with.

  • Were corruption and corner cutting to blame? Why the Mexico City metro crash was an avoidable tragedy

    After the disaster leaves at least 23 dead, people are asking how could it happen, reports Chris Havler-Barrett in Mexico City

  • Former Bush official calls GOP ‘a dangerous party’ wedded to Trump lies ‘morning, noon and night’

    ‘It’s a very difficult situation right now for the party, but one they have chosen’

  • Josh Hawley has no regrets about his MAGA fist pump ahead of the Capitol riot

    The Missouri senator said it was a “slur” to paint all Trump supporters in Washington DC on 6 January as rioters

  • ‘I’ve had it with her’: Kevin McCarthy caught on hot mic bad-mouthing Liz Cheney, report says

    Kevin McCarthy says he has “lost confidence” in Liz Cheney in comments he made on a hot mic, according to a report. “I think she’s got real problems,” the Republican House minority leader said about his colleague during an off-air moment in an appearance on Fox News, Axios reports, citing a recording made of the exchange with a host. You know, I’ve lost confidence.

  • Vax Live: How to watch the concert hosted by Selena Gomez

    Event is ‘calling on leaders to make sure vaccines are accessible for all so we can end the pandemic for everyone, everywhere’

  • Henry says Spotify CEO Ek contacted Arsenal owners for takeover offer

    Ek said last week he had secured the funds to buy Arsenal, valued at $2.8 billion according to Forbes. British media reported Arsenal greats Henry, Dennis Bergkamp and Patrick Vieira were backing Ek's bid.

  • Hornets hold on for crucial 102-99 win over Pistons

    LaMelo Ball scored 23 points, including two free throws with 5.8 seconds left, and the Charlotte Hornets took another step toward the postseason with a 102-99 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night. Detroit trailed by two when rookie Killian Hayes was fouled with 9.4 seconds remaining, but he made just one of two free throws. Ball made his free throws at the other end, and Hayes missed a last-second 3-pointer.

  • Meghan wrote a children's book inspired by Harry and Archie's father-son bond

    'The Bench,' a new children's book by the former Meghan Markle, is based on a Father's Day poem she wrote for her husband, Prince Harry.

  • Happy Star Wars Day! The 'Clone Wars' spin-off 'The Bad Batch' premieres today—here's how to watch

    Disney's animated series "Star Wars: The Bad Batch" follows a unique squad of clones in the aftermath of the Clone War—here's how to watch it.

  • Biden administration to begin reunifying families separated by Trump 'zero tolerance' policy

    Four families are expected to be reunited this week, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said.

  • Mexico City metro overpass collapse kills 23

    Two train carriages plunged to the ground when an elevated metro line collapsed.