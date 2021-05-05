Cincinnati Bell IT Services Division Selects CSG to Power Digital Transformation

Denver, CO --News Direct-- CSG

Denver, May 5, 2021 – CSG® (NASDAQ: CSGS) today announced it is working with IT services provider CBTS to enable its digital transformation as the company moves into a new era of growth. CBTS selected CSG’s Ascendon cloud-first SaaS solution to rapidly bring new digital services to market and leverage the solution’s product catalogue, rating and charging capabilities.

“CBTS continuously evolves to better serve the changing needs and demands of our customers in today’s digital age,” said Shannon Mullen, SVP of Administrative Services for CBTS. “To meet and exceed these expectations, we are investing in tools, processes and technology to deliver exceptional experiences to our customers. Choosing CSG Ascendon provides the foundation for achieving this goal. Not only does the solution give us the flexibility, convenience and efficiencies we need to scale our operations and meet our growth goals, but CSG’s customer-centric culture and strong reputation made it the clear choice for our business.”

CBTS, a division of Cincinnati Bell, is focused on providing communications, cloud, infrastructure, and IT consulting solutions to clients of all sizes. With the move to Ascendon’s SaaS-based platform, CBTS will now benefit from a lower total cost of ownership that delivers the flexibility and scalability it needs to bring new products and services to market faster. CBTS will also use CSG’s Managed Services to outsource its billing infrastructure and operations. Additionally, CSG Output Solutions will provide the flexibility that CBTS requires to quickly tailor invoice design to its customer needs, while leveraging CSG’s industry leading print and mail capabilities.

“Today’s consumers and business owners increasingly want a one-stop shop for communication and related technology solutions from their service providers. These heightened expectations place tremendous pressure on our customers to be agile and innovative,” said Ken Kennedy, COO and head of Revenue Management and Digital Monetization at CSG. “CSG deploys solutions that deliver immediate impact to our customers. With the Ascendon SaaS solution, they benefit from the continuous investment we make in the platform. CBTS continues to innovate to better support its customers, and CSG is committed to the company’s long-term success.”

CSG is a leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for its Revenue and Customer Management solutions, which help companies around the world digitally transform their business to monetize and digitally enable exceptional customer experiences. Through this transformation process, CSG empowers customers to focus on core business functions, reduce capital and operating expenditures, and increase the reliability, scalability, security, and overall performance of their business and network operations.

For more information on CSG Ascendon visit, https://www.csgi.com/portfolio/ascendon/.

About CBTS

CBTS serves enterprise and midmarket clients in all industries across the United States and Canada. From Unified Communications to Cloud Services and beyond, CBTS combines deep technical expertise with a full suite of flexible technology solutions that drive business outcomes, improve operational efficiency, mitigate risk, and reduce costs for its clients. For more information, please visit www.cbts.com.

About CSG

For more than 35 years, CSG has simplified the complexity of business, delivering innovative customer engagement solutions that help companies acquire, monetize, engage, and retain customers. Operating across more than 120 countries worldwide, CSG manages billions of critical customer interactions annually, and its award-winning suite of software and services allow companies across dozens of industries to tackle their biggest business challenges and thrive in an ever-changing marketplace. CSG is the trusted provider for driving digital innovation for hundreds of leading global brands, including Airtel Africa, América Móvil, AT&T, Charter Communications, Comcast, DISH, Formula 1, Hutchison 3 Indonesia, Inmarsat, Mastercard, Maximus, Microsoft, Mobily, MTN, New Leaf Service Contracts, State of California DMV, TalkTalk and Telstra.

To learn more, visit our website at csgi.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Copyright © 2021 CSG Systems International, Inc. and/or its affiliates (“CSG”). All rights reserved. CSG® is a registered trademark of CSG Systems International, Inc. All third-party trademarks, service marks, and/or product names which are referenced in this document are the property of their respective owners, and all rights therein are reserved.

