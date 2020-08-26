Cincinnati Bengals player whose father is missing arrested on battery charge in Florida

Cincinnati Bengals player Mackensie Alexander was released on $2,000 bond Wednesday after his arrest the day before on a battery charge in Immokalee, Florida, NFL.com reported.

According to a police report from the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responding to a disturbance call Tuesday found a victim with an injury to his lip and forehead.

The victim told officers that Alexander and another man later identified as Eveins Clement — who was also arrested and charged with battery in the alleged incident — arrived at his house to “discuss an incident that had transpired the day prior.”

The complaint says the victim argued with the men over an unknown matter and that the situation escalated into a physical altercation.

***UPDATE*** MR. ALEXANDRE WAS REPORTEDLY WEARING A WHITE SHIRT, BLACK JEANS WITH A STRIPE ON THE SIDES AND BLUE NIKE... Posted by Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Alexander and Clement fled from the scene when they heard sirens, says the report, and were pulled over shortly after.

The cornerback, 26, had reportedly left training camp in Ohio to assist in the search for his missing father, Jean Odney Alexandre, who has not been heard from since picking berries in the Central Florida woods Monday morning. The 65-year-old is not known to have any medical issues.

Officials with the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to FOX19 NOW that the missing man, 65, is the football star’s father, despite the different spelling of their last names.

Air and ground searches are continuing in a northwest area of Okeechobee County known as The Prairie, the agency says.

Anyone with information about the missing man is asked to call the Collier County Sheriff’s Office at 239-252-9300.