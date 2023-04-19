Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon's pleads not guilty. Bond set at $10,000

Bengals running back Joe Mixon pleaded not guilty and had a bond of $10,000 set Wednesday in Hamilton County Municipal Court.

Mixon, 26, is charged with a single count of aggravated menacing. Cincinnati police said he pointed a gun at a woman during a road rage incident in January.

Police documents state Mixon was at Second and Walnut streets at The Banks at 12:49 p.m. Jan. 21, shortly before he was due at Paycor Stadium, where the team was gathering to leave for a playoff game in Buffalo.

An aggravated menacing charge was initially filed on Feb. 2. It was dismissed the next day after Chief Theresa Theetge said the investigator on the case failed to review the case with his supervisor. That officer was pulled from the case and issued a written reprimand.

Mixon was recharged April 7. Theetge said new evidence in the case had been discovered.

Aggravated menacing is a misdemeanor of the first degree, the most serious level of misdemeanor, which is punishable by up to six months in jail and a maximum $1,000 fine.

Mixon, 26, just finished his sixth season with the Bengals and is a two-time team captain. The Bengals gave Mixon a four-year contract extension worth $48 million in September of 2020. His contract runs through the 2024 season with the Bengals. He's coming off of a down year after being named to the Pro Bowl in 2021. He rushed for 814 yards and seven touchdowns in the 2022 season.

After the alleged incident Downtown, Mixon found himself involved in an unrelated case. On March 6, Mixon's sister's boyfriend is alleged to have shot a 16-year-old boy with an AK-47-style weapon from the yard of Mixon's Anderson Township home. Mixon's sister and her boyfriend have been charged in the case.

The handling of the case has been publicly criticized. Lawyer and former Hamilton County Prosecutor candidate Fanon Rucker called the case an example of inequity and privilege. Police union president Dan Hils said Americans are all entitled to fair treatment under the law, and this case raises concerns with that principle.

"What if law enforcement was as careful and discerning in every case it investigated before filing life-impacting criminal charges, not just for those who may enjoy certain stations in life?" Rucker wrote.

