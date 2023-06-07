These Cincinnati companies were voted the best by employees for benefits, training, more

The company that compiles the Top Workplaces Cincinnati list for The Enquirer, Energage, identifies special or "best in show" award recipients that are chosen based on standout scores for employee responses to 11 specific statements in the Top Workplaces survey. Employees rate these statements on a seven-point Likert scale from "strongly disagree" to "strongly agree."

To select recipients, Energage looks at high statement ranks for scores to determine areas where an organization stands out.

The list of the winners follows:

Leadership (large company)

MICHAEL CARREL, AtriCure, Inc.

Michael Carrel with AtriCure, Inc.

What the company does: Medical devices development and sales

Local HQ: Mason

Why the win: I have confidence in the leader of this company.

What an employee says: “He shares information including new products, trials, and impact on patients. Always positive, energetic and forthcoming.”

Leadership (midsize company)

KEITH McCLUSKEY, McCluskey Chevrolet

Keith McCluskey, with McCluskey Chevrolet Inc.

What the company does: Vehicle sales and service

Local HQ: Loveland

Why the win: I have confidence in the leader of this company.

What an employee says: "He’s always looking for ways to get better and stay #1.”

Leadership (small company)

STEVE CONDON, Truepoint Wealth Counsel

Truepoint's Steve Condon

What the company does: Financial advisors

Local HQ: Cincinnati

Why the win: I have confidence in the leader of this company.

What an employee says: "He is transparent and a great communicator. He leads with confidence and compassion. He is always approachable and ready to listen to concerns."

APPRECIATION

Fidelity Investments

What the company does: Financial services

Local HQ: Covington

Why the win: I genuinely feel appreciated at this company.

What an employee says: "Besides the awesome pay and benefits, I feel like when there's a question or concern there's always someone to help."

BENEFITS

Village Green

What the company does: Real estate management

Local HQ: Cincinnati

Why the win: My benefits package is good compared to others in this industry.

What an employee says: "The health insurance and PTO."

CLUED IN SENIOR MANAGEMENT

Car-Part.com

What the company does: IT automotive parts marketplace provided

Local HQ: Fort Wright

Why the win: Senior managers understand what is really happening at this company.

What an employee says: "Periodical presentations and check-ins to demonstrate what we're working on and what direction it's going."

COMMUNICATION

InfoTrust

What the company does: IT – digital analytics consulting

Local HQ: Blue Ash

Why the win: I feel well informed about important decisions at this company.

What an employee says: "I like knowing what leadership sees as our next core goal."

DIRECTION

Panda Restaurant Group

What the company does: Restaurant

Why the win: I believe this company is going in the right direction.

What an employee says: ”(It’s) about Company brand and delivering expectation dining experiences to guest. Company currently working as leading with trust."

DOERS

Pinnacle Solutions Group

What the company does: IT consulting

Local HQ: Cincinnati

Why the win: At this company, we do things efficiently and well.

What an employee says: "Take care of employees by motivating them to continue learning. They actively seek new clients and opportunities."

MANAGERS

Cengage

What the company does: Publishing – digital and online courses and texts plus technology

Local HQ: Mason

Why the win: My manager helps me learn and grow; my manager cares about my concerns.

What an employee says: "My manager listens to me. No matter if it is something that he agrees with or disagrees with, he is going to listen to me and try to understand my point with also explaining why we might be doing something a different way. "

MEANINGFULNESS

LifeCenter Organ Donor Network

What the company does: Organ and tissue recovery

Local HQ: Cincinnati

Why the win: My job makes me feel like I am part of something meaningful.

What an employee says: "The fact that we help people in need of life-saving procedures."

NEW IDEAS

Grant Career Center

What the company does: Career and technical joint vocational school

Local HQ: Bethel

Why the win: New ideas are encouraged at this company.

What an employee says: "Open lines of communication. Everyone is welcome to share. It is a relaxed atmosphere."

TRAINING

American Modern

What the company does: Specialty insurance

Local HQ: Amelia

Why the win: I get the formal training I want for my career.

What an employee says: "Having options for varied training needs is important. The ability to pick training from online resources/vendors is helpful."

VALUES

Kids First Sports Center

What the company does: Sports and education children's programs

Local HQ: Cincinnati

Why the win: This company operates by strong values.

What an employee says: "Doing our best to help each child find their passion and potential."

WORK/LIFE FLEXIBILITY

Greater Cincinnati Behavioral Health Services

What the company does: Human services

Local HQ: Cincinnati

Why the win: I have the flexibility I need to balance my work and personal life.

What an employee says: "They encourage setting boundaries on time and not overworking oneself. They also offer counseling services to staff and are very generous with holidays/PTO. "

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati workplaces voted best in benefits, values, more