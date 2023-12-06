Cincinnati councilwoman wants Trump off Ohio ballots

A Cincinnati City Councilwoman wants former president Donald Trump's name removed from Ohio's ballots for the 2024 presidential election.

The resolution, filed by Victoria Parks, requests that the Ohio Secretary of State exclude Trump from the 2024 primary election ballot, saying he "helped coordinate a violent attack on the United States Capitol building, hoping to overturn the results of a lawful presidential election."

In a statement, the U.S. Air Force veteran and first-term council member said the Constitution's 14th amendment makes Trump ineligible to run since it declares no one can hold office in the United States who has "engaged in insurrection or rebellion against" the Constitution.

"I took an oath to defend our country against terrorists, foreign and domestic," Parks told The Enquirer in an earlier interview. "As an Ohio resident, as a policymaker, as a veteran, I resent him coming after our democracy."

Parks was referring to January 6th, 2021, when a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building in an attempt to halt the certification of the 2020 presidential election results showing Joe Biden won.

"I could not believe my eyes," Parks remembered. "He is the first person in our country's history to interfere with the peaceful transition of power."

The resolution is on the council's agenda Wednesday.

"Sounds like a political stunt that would not be binding because of state law," Hamilton County Republican party chair Russell Mock told The Enquirer.

The Ohio Secretary of State's office has already declared that Trump can't be dumped from the Ohio ballot. "Secretary (Frank) LaRose has no legal authority to keep a candidate off the ballot who legally qualifies under Ohio law," said spokeswoman Mary Cianciolo in a statement sent earlier to Axios.

There have been several attempts to block Trump, the frontrunner for the Republican nomination, from the 2024 ballot. Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) filed a lawsuit in September calling for Trump to be blocked from the Colorado ballot. Similar attempts to remove Trump from the ballot have occurred in New Hampshire, Michigan, Arizona, California, and Wyoming.

Arguments for CREW's lawsuit are being heard in the Colorado Supreme Court. There has been little progress on removal efforts in California, and the rest have failed.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: 2024 election: Will Trump be on Ohio ballot?