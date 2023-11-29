Cincinnati earns perfect score in annual LGBTQ+ equality survey

Cincinnati earned top marks this year in an annual survey of cities' LGBTQ+ policies.

And Cincinnati isn't alone in Ohio in receiving a perfect score. Seven of the nine Ohio municipalities surveyed got 100 out of the 100 total points on the 2023 Human Rights Campaign Municipal Equality Index (MEI) released earlier this month.

The 2023 MEI, the 12th annual, shows a record-breaking 129 cities scored the highest possible marks on the index, which increased the national average score, according to Human Rights Campaign, an LGBTQ+ rights advocacy group. The national city score average jumped to an all-time high of 71 points, up from 69 points last year. This is the sixth consecutive year in which the national average has increased.

Cincinnati Mayor After Pureval waves the LGBTQI+ flag during the 2022 Cincinnati Pride Parade in downtown Cincinnati.

Cities are graded on five categories: non-discrimination laws, the amount of equal employment opportunities, municipal services for the LGBTQ+ community, law enforcement's relationship with LGBTQ+ individuals and city leadership's commitment to LGBTQ+ equality.

Cincinnati received perfect marks in every category except municipal services, as it lost points for not having a non-discrimination ordinance enforced by a human rights commission, according to the report. In total, Cincinnati scored 98 points, plus 20 points awarded for a flex score, giving the city 118 total points. But the final score cannot exceed 100, so its grade was rounded down to a perfect 100.

Cincinnati joined Akron, Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton and Dublin as cities in Ohio that achieved perfect scores. Lakewood and Toledo received 96 and 94, respectively.

Every city surveyed in Ohio was also designated All-Star status, meaning it is a city that still scored above 85 points despite being in one of 20 states across the country that lack explicit protections for sexual orientation and gender identity in their non-discrimination laws, per the report.

@Colebehr_report

Cbehrens@dispatch.com

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Cincinnati scores high on Human Rights Campaign LGBTQ+ equality survey