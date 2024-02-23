Cincinnati family worth $12.5B makes Forbes' richest families list: Who are the Farmers?

Scott Farmer retired as CEO of Cintas in 2021, but retained his position as executive chairman.

A Cincinnati corporate dynasty made Forbes' list of the wealthiest families.

Forbes released its ranking of the nation's richest families this week. A total of 45 families made the list, each worth at least $10 billion. Together, they're worth a combined $1.3 trillion, the outlet reports.

Cincinnati's Farmer family, the founders of Cintas Corp., made the list at No. 37.

Who are the Farmers?

Net worth: $12.5 billion.

Cincinnati's Farmer family, the founders of Cintas Corp., launched their business during the Great Depression. Out-of-work circus performers Doc and Amelia Farmer collected rags, cleaned and resold them through their Acme Industrial Laundry Company.

Their grandson Dick grew the business in size and offerings. Under his leadership, it was renamed Cintas and expanded to include uniform rentals and commercial cleaning supplies.

Cintas Center, where the Xavier Musketeers play basketball, is named for Cintas, founded by the Cincinnati Farmer family.

Dick's son Scott served as CEO for 18 years, but retired in 2021. The Mason-headquartered company is worth $8.8 billion, according to 2023 fiscal revenue.

Cintas still has some family ownership; almost 40 Farmers own 14% of the company.

Cintas Center, the multi-purpose arena at Xavier University, is named for Cintas.

The Farmers also pledged at least $70 million to Miami University, which Scott and Dick attended. The Farmer School of Business opened in 2009.

The Farmers pledged at least $70 million to Miami University, according to Forbes.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Forbes list: Farmer family, founders of Cintas, worth $12.5B