Cincinnati FBI agent in charge says public corruption still a 'top-tier threat'

The special agent in charge of the Cincinnati FBI said the agency continues to see public corruption as "a top-tier threat."

"Faith in government" is important, said J. William Rivers, who has been the special agent in charge of the Cincinnati office for nearly two years.

When that faith erodes, "our community is a victim. Us, as citizens, are victims," Rivers said. "So when a community loses faith in its government and its leaders, that's a real problem."

It's clear public corruption has been a priority for the agency, with the arrest and conviction of Larry Householder and others for a racketeering conspiracy. The Enquirer extensively reported on how secretive money flowed from Akron-based utility FirstEnergy and its allies to help elect Householder as speaker of the House, pass a $1.3 billion bailout for two nuclear plants known as House Bill 6 and defend that subsidy against a ballot initiative to block it.

There was also the arrest of three Cincinnati city councilmembers in 2020. Two of the three cases, that of Jeff Pastor and P.G. Sittenfeld, have not wrapped up yet. Pastor has agreed in court to plead guilty to honest services wire fraud and faces prison time, and P.G. Sittenfeld was convicted July 8, 2022 on felony charges of bribery and attempted extortion. Sentencing is set for Oct. 10.

Rivers joined The Enquirer's "That's So Cincinnati" podcast this week to talk about the work the FBI does, from counter-terrorism to cyber threats to partnerships with local police agencies.

FBI Special Agent in Charge of the Cincinnati field office Will Rivers sits for a portrait at their offices in Sycamore Township. He's been in Cincinnati's top role for nearly two years.

On his watch, the Cincinnati office oversaw a landmark case in which the first Chinese intelligence officer ever was extradited, charged and convicted of economic espionage on behalf of the Chinese government; continued the investigation into Pastor and Sittenfeld and withstood an attack on the Sycamore Township office by Ricky Shiffer, a Columbus man enraged at the government and FBI after a raid on Mar-a-Lago a year ago.

View of the security gates that suspect Ricky Shiffer, a U.S. Navy veteran who tried to break into the Cincinnati FBI office and kill agents, attempted to breach last year; pictured, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at the FBI field office of Cincinnati located in Kenwood.

