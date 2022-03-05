A Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) insider increased their holdings by 2.1% last year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Cincinnati Financial Corporation's (NASDAQ:CINF ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Cincinnati Financial Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director Dirk Debbink made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$100k worth of shares at a price of US$117 each. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$123 per share to be enticing. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. The good news for Cincinnati Financial share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. Dirk Debbink was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

Dirk Debbink bought a total of 1.27k shares over the year at an average price of US$117. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership of Cincinnati Financial

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Cincinnati Financial insiders own 3.0% of the company, currently worth about US$590m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Cincinnati Financial Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Cincinnati Financial insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Cincinnati Financial insiders think the business has merit. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Cincinnati Financial and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

